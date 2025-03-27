New Samsung Odyssey monitors receive OLED matrices, support for glasses-free 3D and frequencies from 144 Hz

Samsung Electronics announced the release of a new series of Odyssey gaming monitors. The lineup includes models with advanced technologies, including the Odyssey 3D with an auto-stereoscopic screen and the Odyssey OLED G8, the industry’s first monitor with 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The 27-inch Odyssey 3D (model G90XF) is equipped with eye-tracking technology and a lenticular lens, which allows you to create a three-dimensional image effect without the use of special glasses. A built-in algorithm based on artificial intelligence is able to convert regular video into 3D format, adding depth to the image. A refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 ms ensure smooth gameplay.

The Odyssey OLED G8 (model G81SF) is presented in versions with a diagonal of 27 and 32 inches. The 27-inch model has a density of 166 pixels per inch and is the first model with a 4K panel and a frequency of 240 Hz. Quantum dot technology and support for VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 used allow you to transmit rich colors and deep black shades. The response time is 0.03 ms, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro minimizes frame tearing and lag.

Another novelty is the 49-inch Odyssey G9 (model G91F), which is equipped with a curved screen with a curvature radius of 1000R and Dual QHD resolution. The refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1 ms contribute to a quick response in dynamic scenes, and the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification improves image brightness and contrast.

Pre-orders for the new models are already open, and more detailed information is provided on the official Samsung website.

At CES 2025, Samsung announced its new Odyssey gaming monitor lineup, which includes three models: the Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF), Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), and Odyssey 3D (G90XF).

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) features a 27-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of up to 500Hz, making it the first OLED monitor to offer such a high refresh rate. It is certified by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black.

The Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF) features a 27-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution, 165ppi, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black certification.

The Odyssey 3D (G90XF) is Samsung’s first monitor to support glasses-free 3D. Available in 27- and 32-inch sizes with a 4K OLED display and a refresh rate of 165Hz, the Odyssey 3D (G90XF) features a stereo eye-tracking camera that allows you to view 3D content without glasses.