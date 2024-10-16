Mouse Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse works up to a year from one battery16.10.24
Logitech introduced a new wireless mouse M196 Bluetooth Mouse, which is characterized by simplicity and affordability. The mouse connects to computers via Bluetooth within seconds and has a durable construction using recycled plastic. It provides accurate cursor control, convenient navigation and works on almost any surface.
The Logitech M196 mouse is available in three colors: graphite, white and pink. Thanks to its compact ambidextrous design, it is suitable for both right-handed and left-handed users, and easily fits into any bag. The mouse can work up to 12 months from one AA battery.
The price of Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse is UAH 449. in retail chains.
For the 10th anniversary of its popular G502 gaming mouse, Logitech introduced an exclusive aluminum version of the G502 X Plus AL Edition. The novelty has kept all the key features of the standard wireless model G502 X, but received an aluminum body with laser engraving, including the serial number from 1 to 502.
The name “AL Edition” stands for aluminum (Al), while the company used a lowercase “L” to avoid associations with artificial intelligence (AI). The G502 X model was launched in 2019, receiving support for Lightspeed wireless connection technology, becoming a continuation of the legendary wired G502. The cost of the standard G502 X Plus model is about $160, it is equipped with a high-precision sensor with a resolution of up to 25K DPI, RGB lighting and support for wireless charging through the Powerplay mat.
