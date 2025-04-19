Audi A6 Sedan will have mild hybrid version

The Audi A6 Sedan with a classic business-class body complements the A6 Avant introduced earlier in March and, like the station wagon, is built on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) platform.

The new sedan is distinguished by its exceptional aerodynamics: the drag coefficient is only 0.23 – the best figure among all cars of the brand with an internal combustion engine. This result is ensured by carefully worked out body details – from the air intakes and aerodynamic channels in the front bumper to the curvature of the trunk lid and the massive diffuser at the rear.

The powertrain lineup includes a 2.0 TDI diesel with 204 hp and a 3.0 TFSI petrol with 367 hp. Both engines support MHEV plus mild hybrid technology, which allows electric propulsion at low speeds, in traffic jams or when coasting. The system also adds up to 230 Nm of torque and 24 hp during acceleration and provides energy recovery of up to 25 kW during braking.



The basic version received a gasoline 2.0 TFSI with 204 liters. without a hybrid superstructure – this is the only modification with front-wheel drive, while the rest of the models are equipped with the quattro system.

The level of acoustic comfort in the cabin has increased: noise insulation has been improved by 30% thanks to new seals and glass, and all wheels from 19 inches have noise-absorbing inserts. The engine and transmission mounts have also been updated, which reduces vibration.

Available options include adaptive air suspension, which automatically lowers the ground clearance by 20 mm at high speed, and a rear axle steering system to improve maneuverability in the city and stability on the highway.

The production of the new Audi A6 will be established in Neckarsulm, Germany. The starting price is from 55,500 euros for the version with the 2.0 TFSI engine. Orders will begin to be accepted in mid-April, and the first deliveries are scheduled for the summer of 2025.