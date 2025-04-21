ASUS GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is presented in TUF Gaming, Prime and Dual modifications21.04.25
Asus has announced its own versions of the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards with 8 and 16 gigabytes of video memory. The presentation took place simultaneously with the release of models from other Nvidia partners. The company has prepared solutions for release within the TUF Gaming, Prime and Dual series. The line includes both standard options and factory overclocked modifications. Detailed specifications of the new products have already been published on the official ASUS website.
The GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti models from the Asus TUF Gaming and Prime series use a three-fan cooling system. The Dual line graphics cards are equipped with a more compact two-fan cooler. Of all the versions presented, only the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti TUF Gaming received a new power connector – (12+4)-pin 12V-2×6. Other models are equipped with a classic 8-pin PCI-E Power connector. Sales of GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards have already started. As for the base version of the RTX 5060, its appearance on sale is expected next month.
Laptops equipped with Nvidia’s new RTX 50 mobile graphics processors have received an official pre-order start date. Previously, the company indicated that the first models with the RTX 5000 series would go on sale in March, but now it has been confirmed that pre-orders for some devices will be available as early as February 25.
When launching gaming laptops, manufacturers usually avoid clear dates due to the many factors that affect the delivery process. However, this time both Intel and AMD have confirmed their participation in the release, introducing new processor lines: Arrow Lake and Strix Point.
Some retailers have already started posting information about upcoming models, but not all of them provide the opportunity to place an order. For example, the Finnish store Gigantti reported that the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 16 laptop with a Core Ultra 9 285H processor and RTX 5070 Ti graphics adapter will be available for a price of €3,799. The HX 370 variant will cost €3,499. The store also confirmed that pre-orders will start on February 25, but the delivery date remains unknown.
Nvidia previously said that models with RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti GPUs will go on sale in March, while laptops with RTX 5070 will hit the market in April. As part of this launch, the company is collaborating with manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, MECHREVO, MSI and Razer.
The GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti models from the Asus TUF Gaming and Prime series use a three-fan cooling system.
