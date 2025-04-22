Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U – gaming monitor with fashionable body and display up to 1600 nits and 320 Hz22.04.25
Xiaomi has announced the imminent release of a new gaming monitor under the Redmi brand. Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U is positioned as the successor to the previous Redmi Display G Pro 27 display, while the new version has received a noticeable update in technical characteristics.
The monitor is equipped with a screen with 4K resolution and Mini LED backlighting. The design provides 1152 local dimming zones, thanks to which the peak brightness reaches 1600 nits – this is approximately 60% higher compared to its predecessor. The device meets the requirements of the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 standard and supports Dolby Vision HDR technology, which allows you to display rich colors and detailed images even in dynamic scenes.
The display uses a Fast IPS matrix. Basically, it works in 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 160 Hz. However, an alternative mode is also provided: when reducing the resolution to 1080p, the monitor is able to switch to a frequency of 320 Hz, which will be relevant for users who are passionate about esports. The color gamut covers 99% of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 spaces, which makes the model suitable not only for games, but also for professional graphics and color correction.
Of the available interfaces, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 are declared. The case has two 5 W speakers built into it, and a USB hub is also provided. One of the features of the device is the installed HyperOS 2 system – it allows you to use the monitor as a smart TV. There is no information about the availability of the model outside of China, as well as the cost, yet.
In parallel with the announcement of the flagship model, the company also introduced a more affordable gaming monitor – Redmi G27Q 240Hz. The device received a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a resolution of 2K (2560×1440 pixels), a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. The model supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which helps minimize lag and eliminate image artifacts. The cost of the new product was $ 165.
Xiaomi has introduced a new gaming monitor Redmi G27Q 240Hz to the Chinese market. The model is equipped with a 27-inch Fast IPS screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. It supports 10-bit color depth, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% sRGB. Brightness reaches 400 nits.
The monitor is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which eliminates image tearing and reduces lag during gameplay. Two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a headphone jack are provided for connection. The monitor stand allows you to adjust the height, change the tilt angle and rotate the screen to portrait mode. There is also a VESA mount for wall mounting. The Redmi G27Q is currently priced at 1,199 yuan (about $165), but the price will increase to 1,499 yuan later.
Xiaomi has introduced an updated series of Redmi Smart TV X 2025 televisions, which includes models with diagonals of 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches. All devices are equipped with 4K screens with a refresh rate of 240 Hz, which makes them an ideal choice for gamers and lovers of high-quality content.
The TVs support dynamic contrast enhancement technologies and a wide color gamut, which provides rich and realistic colors. The Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system allows you to use intelligent functions such as voice control via Xiao Ai and personalized recommendations.
For gaming, the TVs offer FreeSync Premium support and an HDMI 2.1 interface, which ensures minimal lag and smooth gameplay. Inside, the MT9655 chip is installed, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The starting price is 2,179 yuan (about $ 301) for the 55-inch model. Xiaomi is expected to introduce international versions of the devices soon.
Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U is equipped with a 4K resolution screen and Mini LED backlighting. The design provides 1152 local dimming zones
Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U – gaming monitor with fashionable body and display up to 1600 nits and 320 Hz
Moto Book 60 is Motorola's first laptop, it is equipped with Intel Core 7/5 processors, 14″ OLED
