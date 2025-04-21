Ukraine ported its millionth phone number via MNP service

Ukraine has recorded the millionth mobile number portability within the framework of the MNP service – this was reported by the State Enterprise “Ukrainian State Center of Radio Frequencies” (UDCR). The service, which allows changing mobile operator without losing the number, has been operating in the country since 2019 and has become an important tool for the development of the electronic communications market.

As noted by the UDCR, the introduction of MNP not only gave users more freedom, but also stimulated competition between operators. Subscribers can choose quality and service without being tied to a specific number, and operators are forced to respond to market challenges more quickly.

The technical administrator of the centralized database is the UDCR. The platform, which processes thousands of requests per day, ensures coordination between operators and the reliability of the process. The Center emphasizes that the stability and smooth operation of the system is the result of clear technical interaction of all participants.

The National Commission for the Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Postal Services (NCEC) also plays an important role in the implementation of the project. Together with the UDCR, it continues to work on further improving the service in accordance with user needs and changes in the technological environment.

The UDCR urges you to follow further news on its official platforms: they promise to post details of the event, photo and video materials, as well as comments from participants in the process.