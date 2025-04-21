Nubia RedMagic 10 Air – gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 6000 mAh battery21.04.25
Nubia has officially introduced the gaming smartphone RedMagic 10 Air, betting on a thin body, powerful stuffing and a high level of customization for gamers.
The RedMagic 10 Air has a body thickness of only 7.85 mm, but despite this, the device is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery with support for 80 W fast charging. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 1300 nits. The 16 MP front camera is built under the screen next to the optical fingerprint scanner.
Nubia RedMagic 10 Air specs
The device is built on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, one of the most powerful mobile platforms on the market. There are two memory configurations: 12/256 GB and 16/512 GB. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with the proprietary RedMagic OS 10.0 shell.
The main camera is dual: 50 MP main module and 50 MP ultrawide. In the gaming part, the smartphone received side touch buttons that can be reassigned and an advanced cooling system that includes an evaporation chamber, thermogel and graphene.
The RedMagic 10 Air is available in three colors:
- Twilight – black
- Hailstone – white
- Flare – orange
The price in China starts at 3,499 yuan ($476) for the 12/256 GB version and goes up to 4,199 yuan ($571) for the maximum 16/512 GB configuration. The smartphone is already available for pre-order in China.
If you want, I can prepare a short comparison with other gaming smartphones or help you choose the best price/performance ratio.
