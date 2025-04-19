The first quantum navigation system turned out to be 50 times more accurate than GPS

Australian company Q-CTRL has publicly demonstrated its own quantum navigation system called Ironstone Opal for the first time, which operates completely autonomously and does not require GPS.

Q-CTRL draws attention to the serious consequences of GPS jamming, which has become especially common during periods of military conflicts and cyberattacks.

Ironstone Opal is based on quantum sensors that read the slightest changes in the Earth’s magnetic field, which changes as it rotates.

In addition to quantum sensors, Ironstone Opal includes software with artificial intelligence elements that filters out external interference – in particular vibrations and electromagnetic noise. The compactness of the system allows it to be installed on drones, cars, airplanes and other autonomous platforms.

In field and aviation tests, Ironstone Opal has demonstrated an 11-fold advantage over conventional navigation systems.

Q-CTRL promises that the new system could significantly change the approach to navigation in a world where dependence on satellite signals is becoming increasingly risky.