Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle sets a range record20.04.25
The Verge TS Pro, assembled in Estonia, was able to cover 193 miles (310.6 km) around London without additional charging.
Sam Clark and Sarah Sloman took turns driving the motorcycle for 16 hours. The average speed was about 19 km/h, which is for urban traffic in a large city.
According to official Verge data, the TS Pro’s range depends on the riding mode:
- 200 km at a steady speed of 90 km/h;
- 191 km in a mixed cycle (city + highway);
- up to 350 km in calm city traffic with a driver weighing 75 kg.
The achievement was made possible thanks to the electric motor built into the rear wheel, which allows more space to be used in the battery frame. enough for a full overnight charge.
Key features of the Verge TS Pro:
- Power: 136 hp.
- Torque: 1000 N m
- Acceleration 0-96 km/h: 3.5 seconds
- Weight: 245 kg
The model line also includes the TS Ultra – a more powerful version with 201 hp (150 kW), 1200 N m and a 21.8 kWh battery. In city mode, the range can reach 375 km.
Verge has already opened showrooms in three European cities and two in the USA. However, due to the long certification, deliveries to the American market have been postponed until the end of 2025.
