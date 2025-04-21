Hyundai has developed a built-in fire extinguishing system for electric vehicle batteries

Hyundai Mobis has introduced a development in the field of electric vehicle safety – a battery system capable of localizing a fire at the level of an individual cell. The company’s engineers emphasize that this is the first technology that not only slows down thermal acceleration, but also prevents its spread to neighboring elements.

When an individual cell overheats or catches fire, the system automatically sprays fire extinguishing agent directly into the risk zone. The mechanism is built on three components: the hardware part, which includes the fire extinguishing device itself and the substance supply tubes inside the battery pack, the control modules (BMS), as well as software that monitors temperature, electrical and mechanical parameters in real time, identifies the cell and activates protection.

One battery pack is provided with a volume of substance that is comparable to five standard household fire extinguishers weighing 3.3 kilograms each. According to Hyundai Mobis, the composition is characterized by a high ability to penetrate the cell structure, effectively dissipate heat and insulate the hearth. In addition, it does not pose a threat to human health and does not harm the environment.

The company clarified that three patent applications have already been filed, covering the structural elements of the battery module and the pressure supply system. The development is planned to be introduced in both domestic and foreign markets.

Hyundai Mobis Vice President of R&D for Battery Systems Park Yong-jun said that with the growth of battery capacity and the increase in the range of electric vehicles, the requirements for safety systems are becoming increasingly stringent. According to him, the company intends to further strengthen the integration of hardware and digital solutions in this area in order to meet international standards.

It also became known that Hyundai Mobis is in the final stages of developing a material based on aluminum and a refrigerant designed for effective heat dissipation. This is the so-called “pulsating heat pipe”, which is planned to be placed between battery cells to stabilize temperatures, especially during intensive charging.