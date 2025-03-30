New Xiaomi smart TVs get Google TV30.03.25
New models of smart TVs of the A-series have appeared on the global website of Xiaomi. The company has introduced two lines: Xiaomi TV A 2026 and Xiaomi TV A Pro 2026. The basic version of the A 2026 is available with diagonals of 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches, and the A Pro 2026 model is also presented in a version with a 75-inch screen.
Xiaomi TV A 2026 is equipped with a 4K display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, MEMC technology for smoothing motion and support for HDR10 and HLG. Among the new features are Filmmaker Mode and Game Boost, which simulates a refresh rate of 120 Hz (not available in the 43-inch version). In turn, the A Pro 2026 received a QLED display with 94% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and support for HDR10+ for improved color reproduction.
Both models work on the Google TV platform, support Apple AirPlay and are equipped with HDMI eARC/ALLM, USB 2.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. The A Pro 2026 is additionally equipped with an optical audio output. For gamers, there is a Game Boost function that uses MEMC to increase image smoothness to 120 Hz on models from 50 inches and above, although the actual refresh rate remains at 60 Hz. A reduction in latency in console games is also claimed.
The audio system has remained unchanged compared to previous models – two 10-watt speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS-X and DTS Virtual:X, but without Dolby Atmos. The TVs support Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, Miracast, and voice control via Google Assistant. There is no information on the price and start of sales yet.
