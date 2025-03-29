Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition support voice changing, Bluetooth and NFC29.03.25
Xiaomi has introduced a new model of the Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition smart lock. The device combines the functions of a lock, video doorbell and a security system for a smart home.
Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition offers nine unlocking methods, including a built-in fingerprint scanner that recognizes the owner in 0.5 seconds with an accuracy of 99.51%. The lock also supports Bluetooth, NFC, passwords and has a physical backup key. The locking mechanism works silently and is equipped with an automatic door locking system.
The lock is equipped with a 2-megapixel camera with a 160° viewing angle, which provides a clear image even in low light, and also supports infrared night vision. The video can be viewed in real time via the Mijia application or other devices running on HyperOS. The camera is equipped with an AI human detection function, and recorded videos are stored for three days.
Additionally, the device is equipped with a system of notifications about suspicious actions, such as an abandoned door or an attempt to break the external panel. The built-in communication system with a voice change function allows the user to hide their identity during communication.
The lock operates on two power sources: a 5000 mAh lithium battery and four alkaline batteries, providing up to six months of battery life. In case of battery depletion, a USB-C port is provided for connecting an external power source. The price of Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition in China is 1499 yuan (~$207). There is no information about the availability of the device in other regions, including Europe, yet.
The Xiaomi Smart Door Lock 2 Cat Eye Edition device combines the functions of a lock, video doorbell, and security system for a smart home.
