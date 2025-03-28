Huawei showed off technology for controlling e-books with a glance

Huawei has introduced a new AI-based eye tracking feature that allows users to turn pages of an e-book with just a glance, Huawei Central reports.

The technology first appeared on the Huawei Pura X smartphone and uses large Pangu models. The built-in AI module automatically adapts to the Huawei Books application and tracks the user’s eye movements. However, this option is disabled by default and requires manual activation.

To change the page, just look up after reading. How exactly the feature works is not yet known, but it uses the device’s front camera with a resolution of 10.7 MP.



Huawei has announced a new model of a folding smartphone – Pura X, which is distinguished by a non-standard screen format and extensive artificial intelligence capabilities.

The main feature of the device is the 16:10 aspect ratio, which is rarely used in mobile gadgets. According to the company, this format allows you to display more information compared to the traditional 16:9, making using the smartphone more convenient.

Huawei Pura X is equipped with an internal screen with a diagonal of 6.3 inches and a resolution of 2120×1320 pixels, which supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The external display has a square shape, a diagonal of 3.5 inches and a resolution of 980×980 pixels. Both screens support HDR and have a peak brightness of 2500 nits.

The main camera includes a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 40-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a color sensor. 0/”> The front camera has a resolution of 10 MP.