AirPods Max with USB-C will support Lossless audio28.03.25
Apple has announced an upcoming software update for its AirPods Max headphones with USB-C connector. The new firmware version will add support for lossless audio and reduce audio latency.
After installing the update, AirPods Max will be able to play audio in 24-bit/48 kHz format, ensuring that the original quality of recordings is preserved. The new functionality will also extend to personalized spatial audio, which will increase the detail and depth of sound.
In addition, the update will reduce the latency of the audio stream, which will be especially useful for musicians when recording and mixing tracks, as well as for gamers and streamers who require high-fidelity audio in real time.
The update will be available simultaneously with the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4. It is intended exclusively for the version of AirPods Max with USB-C connector.
Apple also introduced a new accessory, a USB-C to 3.5mm cable, which will allow you to connect headphones to audio devices with an analog connector. The cable will cost $39.
AirPods Max with USB-C will support Lossless audio
