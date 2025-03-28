The latest generation Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition costs twice as much as the standard version

Toyota is ending production of the Supra A90 with a limited edition Final Edition, featuring increased power, upgraded suspension and carbon aero kit. In Germany, this version costs €142,800, almost double the price of the standard model (€73,250).

A total of 300 units will be produced for the European and Japanese markets. In France, the car can only be purchased through a lottery, where winners will receive the right to purchase it for €144,000.

The model is equipped with a modified BMW B58 engine, the power of which has been increased to 429 hp (instead of 382 hp), and the torque has increased from 500 Nm to 570 Nm. The gearbox is represented exclusively by a six-speed manual.

The Final Edition also gets upgraded Brembo brakes, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, KW adjustable suspension and a carbon aero kit with a removable hood scoop. The wheels of different diameters at the front and rear are made in the Gazoo Racing brand style. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are installed in the front, 265/35ZR19, and 285/30ZR20 at the rear.

The interior features Recaro carbon sports seats with red seat belts and Alcantara trim.