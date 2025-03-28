New POCO F7 smartphones receive Google Gemini AI support and IP68 body protection28.03.25
Sales of the flagship Poco F7 smartphone line have started. The POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra models have been introduced. The devices have received protection against dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard. The new smartphones are based on the Xiaomi HyperOS 2 operating system and offer advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, including the installed generative AI chatbot Google Gemini.
Poco F7 smartphones specs
POCO F7 Pro The POCO F7 Pro smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12 GB of RAM. The built-in storage is presented in 256 GB and 512 GB options. The device received a 6.67-inch 2K-Flow-AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3200 nits.
The main camera includes a 50-megapixel module with optical stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera with a 20-megapixel sensor is placed in a round cutout of the screen. A 6000 mAh battery with 90 W wired charging is responsible for autonomy. The dimensions of the case are 160.26 x 74.95 x 8.12 mm, weight – 206 rubles.
In Ukraine, the Poco F7 Pro is available in black, silver and blue colors. The model costs UAH 22,999 for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM and UAH 24,999 for the configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of ROM.
POCO F7 Ultra The POCO F7 Ultra model is equipped with the same display as the POCO F7 Pro, but runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform. RAM options include 12 GB and 16 GB, and built-in storage options include 256 GB and 512 GB.
The main camera includes a 50-megapixel module with optical stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto module with an equivalent focal length of 60 mm, and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera has a 20-megapixel sensor.
The differences also affect the battery. The POCO F7 Ultra is equipped with a 5300 mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
