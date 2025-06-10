Razer Phantom Collection – mouse, mat, keyboard and headphones in transparent, glowing cases

Razer has introduced a new line of gaming accessories called the Phantom Collection. The main feature of the series is a translucent green case, through which the internal components of the devices are visible. This approach gives the gadgets a technological and unusual look, and the updated RGB backlight enhances the effect, especially in a dark environment.

The Phantom Collection series includes four devices: a keyboard, a mouse, a headset and a mouse pad. All of them have already gone on sale and cost $10 more than their standard versions.

Razer Phantom Collection Prices:

Razer Basilisk V3 – $170

Razer Firefly V2 Pro – $110

Razer BlackWidow V4 – $200

Razer Barracuda X Chroma – $140

Razer has traditionally relied on spectacular design and visual details, and the new Phantom collection continues this philosophy – combining ergonomics and high performance with a distinctive appearance.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro

It has 11 programmable buttons. The device is equipped with a new optical switch, branded RGB lighting and a scroll wheel that can be switched between tactile and free-rotating modes.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro supports wireless connectivity and boasts a sensor with a resolution of 30,000 DPI. The device is charged using a USB-C port or via a wireless charging dock.

Razer BlackWidow V4

It offers Razer’s Ghost Pudding keys for visually appealing Chroma RGB lighting. These keys have a transparent design with matte transparent sides, which creates a spectacular lighting effect. The keyboard supports a variety of connectivity options, including Razer HyperSpeed ​​wireless technology, Bluetooth 5.0, and wired connectivity via USB Type-C. With a battery that provides up to 200 hours of use without Chroma lighting, the BlackWidow V4 Mini HyperSpeed ​​is ready for long gaming sessions.