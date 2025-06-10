Razer Phantom Collection – mouse, mat, keyboard and headphones in transparent, glowing cases10.06.25
Razer has introduced a new line of gaming accessories called the Phantom Collection. The main feature of the series is a translucent green case, through which the internal components of the devices are visible. This approach gives the gadgets a technological and unusual look, and the updated RGB backlight enhances the effect, especially in a dark environment.
The Phantom Collection series includes four devices: a keyboard, a mouse, a headset and a mouse pad. All of them have already gone on sale and cost $10 more than their standard versions.
Razer Phantom Collection Prices:
- Razer Basilisk V3 – $170
- Razer Firefly V2 Pro – $110
- Razer BlackWidow V4 – $200
- Razer Barracuda X Chroma – $140
Razer has traditionally relied on spectacular design and visual details, and the new Phantom collection continues this philosophy – combining ergonomics and high performance with a distinctive appearance.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro
It has 11 programmable buttons. The device is equipped with a new optical switch, branded RGB lighting and a scroll wheel that can be switched between tactile and free-rotating modes.
The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro supports wireless connectivity and boasts a sensor with a resolution of 30,000 DPI. The device is charged using a USB-C port or via a wireless charging dock.
Razer BlackWidow V4
It offers Razer’s Ghost Pudding keys for visually appealing Chroma RGB lighting. These keys have a transparent design with matte transparent sides, which creates a spectacular lighting effect. The keyboard supports a variety of connectivity options, including Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology, Bluetooth 5.0, and wired connectivity via USB Type-C. With a battery that provides up to 200 hours of use without Chroma lighting, the BlackWidow V4 Mini HyperSpeed is ready for long gaming sessions.
