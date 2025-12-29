Logitech G304 X Lightspeed is battery-powered instead of batteries and has a 1000 Hz polling rate

Logitech G has announced the G304 X Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, an updated version of the well-known G304 and G305 models. The novelty has retained the classic symmetrical shape and familiar appearance, but at the same time received a number of noticeable technical changes aimed at reducing weight and increasing convenience in competitive games.

The key difference was the rejection of the replaceable AA battery. Instead of the G304 X, a built-in 290 mAh lithium-ion battery was installed. This solution allowed to reduce the weight of the device to 57 grams, as well as redistribute the internal components of a more balanced center of gravity. According to the manufacturer, the updated layout has a positive effect on mouse control during sharp and fast movements.

Sensor in the Logitech G304 X Lightspeed

Proprietary Hero 25K sensor is installed. It supports sensitivity from 100 to 25,000 DPI with the ability to expand to 25,600 DPI after a software update. The polling rate is 1000 Hz, the tracking speed exceeds 400 IPS, and the permissible acceleration reaches 40G. These characteristics make the G304 X Lightspeed a full-fledged tool for esports disciplines and dynamic shooters.

The model supports two connection modes. The main one remains a wireless connection using the updated Lightspeed technology at a frequency of 2.4 GHz, which provides low latency and increased resistance to interference. Additionally, a wired connection via USB-C is available, which allows you to continue playing while charging. The declared battery life reaches 106 hours, and fast charging provides about 11 hours of use after a ten-minute connection to power.

Logitech emphasizes that the G304 X Lightspeed was created as a lightweight and reliable wireless mouse without perforation of the case, designed for users who value a stable connection, long autonomy and a time-tested form. The device supports saving profiles in the Logitech G Hub, is equipped with Teflon legs and switches with a resource of up to 20 million clicks.

The mouse will be available in black, white, purple and pink. It is compatible with computers running Windows 10 and macOS versions 12 and later.