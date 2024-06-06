In World of Tanks, you can go through a special story mode dedicated to the landing in Normandy

In honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944, World of Tanks presents a series of in-game commemorative events to pay tribute to one of the most important moments in World War II history. Activities include the all-new single-player Operation Overlord from Kyiv-based studio Wargaming, a themed Battle Pass season, a special historical live stream direct from LCT 7074 – the UK’s only known amphibious assault ship to take part in D-Day – and much more.

From June 6, tankers can play a new single-player PvE mode inspired by Operation Overlord, which allows you to experience the battles during the Normandy landings. Participants will control the iconic M4A3E8 Sherman tank, the main purpose of which will be to break through the enemy’s fortified defenses. By destroying the coastal bunkers protecting the anti-aircraft batteries, players can activate additional support from the reconnaissance aircraft and artillery of the AI-guided Allied Combined Forces warships, which will inflict massive damage on the targets. The new game mode was created by developers, game designers and artists of the Kyiv studio Wargaming, which has many years of experience in creating game modes and events in World of Tanks based on AI. Operation “Overlord” has a full Ukrainian localization with both text and voice acting.

In the new single-player mode, tankers will face additional challenges, as the map is filled with deadly mines. To ensure a successful advance, commanders will have a secret weapon on their side: the Sherman Crab. The Sherman Crab was a specially designed mine tank used during World War II. This helped advance safely on the battlefield by deliberately detonating landmines and would be crucial to victory in the game mode.

Thanks to the special D-Day Battle Pass season, which will run from June to September, players can complete three chapters, each of which will unlock a new tier VI premium tank with a 3D style inspired by Normandy. You can also get three unique crew members in the pass. The season offers numerous rewards, including vouchers, credits, premium account, equipment and other useful things.

A special interactive map of D-Day events will also be available for tankers to learn about events related to the anniversary. Completing a sequence of themed missions will earn players special tokens that can be exchanged for premium vehicles, unique customization items, and premium account days.