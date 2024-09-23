Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?

Sony continues to produce headphones of various classes. Flagship overhead and in-channel models are successfully released and receive hardware and software updates. In this article, we will talk about the Sony WF-1000XM5 – a new generation of in-ear headphones from a top brand.

Design

After the previous model WF-1000XM4, the new one seems noticeably more modest in appearance. This applies both to the wireless headphones themselves and to the case. There are no golden superstructures, instead of them there is now a bronze circle on each earpiece.

The genera are similar in shape, this is a rather large bean-shaped body of almost oval shape. The overall dimensions have decreased a little, we hope that this did not affect the size of the battery and autonomy too much. Despite the fact that they are too big on the outside, the “plugs” fit well in the ear shell. Instead of three contacts, there are now only two, the touch zone, of course, remains. It is large and it is easy to get a finger on it.

The case has become more rounded, although it has retained its cubic shape. It also became more compact, which had a favorable effect on ergonomics. The change in numbers seems not to be drastic, but convenience has increased. The headphone case doesn’t seem too wide now. Instead of an LED line under the cover, there is now a round bulb on the outside. It glows orange when charging, green when opening the case, and blue when searching for devices to connect.



A charging port was also left on the back of the case. But a button appeared next to him. All in all, we weren’t the only ones who found resetting the pairing and initializing it by holding the sensor zones of both headphones inconvenient. Now there is a separate button for this.

Equipment and operation

The speakers of TWS headphones have become larger, although they are the same in terms of specifications and frequencies. We can assume that some volume has been added. But, unfortunately, we do not have the opportunity to directly compare the sound with the previous generation. Overall, though, it’s excellent volume, great detail, and the ability to adjust frequencies to suit your preferences. The headphones handle all genres well, from classical to electronica and rock.

Bluetooth headphones work up to 8 hours with noise canceling on and 12 without it. 6 and 7 o’clock are indicated for continuous voice mode. Autonomy with it is significantly less, because voice processing algorithms additionally work during a conversation.

The numbers are the same as in the previous generation, although the dimensions of the headphones have decreased, and the battery capacity is not indicated. Let’s send it to optimization, and considering even with marketing assumptions the exaggerated working hours, full-time work with them is guaranteed in any case. It takes 2 hours to fully charge the case and headphones.

As always, the proprietary program allows:

Configure actions for different options for touching touch zones;

Enter the image of the auricle so that the headphones adapt the sound to its shape;

Switch noise canceling modes based on location, gyro or GPS;

Well, update the firmware.

There is a proprietary DSEE Extreme sound enhancement function, support for 360 ° virtual surround sound, which can be launched using the Deezer service. The number of profiles supported by wireless communication has increased, and one more codec has been added.

Impressions

We liked the Sony WF-1000XM5 if only because they became more compact, without losing sound quality and autonomy. Along with good driver tuning, sound processing algorithms, intelligent noise cancellation system, these are still the most equipped in-canal headphones on the market. And it looks like one of the best among the user segment. A year after the release, you can buy Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones in Ukraine for an affordable price. Here, of course, there were gray importers, but official stores also set a more pleasant price compared to the predecessor. In a word, if you need a cool model of TWS headphones, you didn’t have previous ones and you are a fan of the brand – you can take them.

Characteristics of Sony WF-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM4

Frequency: 20 – 40,000 Hz (with LDAC, 96 kHz, 990 Kbps) Speaker diameter: 8.4mm 6mm Touch controls: yes yes Codecs: SBC, AAS, LDAC, LC3 SBC, AAS, LDAC Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 (A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP, TMAP, CSIP, MCP, VCP, CCP) Bluetooth 5.2 (A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP) Interface: USB Type-C Wireless charging: yes Protection: IPX4 Noise reduction: Yes, voice recognition Dimensions of the headphone: 25×20×16 mm 28×25×21 mm Dimensions of the case: 64.6×40×26.5mm 65×39×29 mm Earphone weight: 7 g Charging case weight: 38 g Provider: Sony representative office in Ukraine Price: $250 $330

Rating:

+ autonomy

+ noise reduction operation

+ ergonomics

