Bluetooth headphones OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro received 12.4 mm drivers, ANC and autonomy up to 44 hours22.07.24
OnePlus has announced new wireless headphones called the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The in-ear headphones are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers, support Bluetooth 5.4 and SBC/AAC codecs. They also offer up to 49 dB of active noise reduction and are IP55 water and sweat resistant.
The headphone case is equipped with a 440 mAh battery, which allows the headphones to work for up to 44 hours on a single charge. There are two color versions to choose from: Starry Black and Soft Jade. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are already available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website at a price of $80.
