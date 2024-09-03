Oppo Enco Air 4 headphones with ANC, IP55 protection and 43 hours of battery life cost $2503.09.24
Oppo has introduced new TWS headphones from the Enco line called OPPO Enco Air 4. The model has an in-channel design and IP55 water protection. Each earbud weighs only 4.2 grams. The device is equipped with drivers with a diameter of 12.4 mm and a Bluetooth 5.4 module with support for AAC and SBC codecs.
Oppo Enco Air 4 headphones have active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, which reduces extraneous sounds up to 32 dB. A 58 mAh battery is installed in each earbud, and a 440 mAh battery is in the charging case. The declared battery life is up to 43 hours with the use of a case.
The Oppo Enco Air 4 is now available for purchase in China at a price of $25. The headphones are available in two colors: Spring Green and Frost White.
Earlier, the Oppo company announced in Ukraine new wireless headphones Enco Air 4 Pro. They have an in-channel construction and IP55 protection, and are offered in two colors: Moonlight White and Midnight Black. The headphones are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.4. The device is Hi-Res Audio certified and supports the LHDC 5.0 codec, providing 360-degree sound.
Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro have a triple microphone and active noise cancellation (ANC). They support fast switching between gadgets, the Google Fast Pair function and a gaming mode with low audio latency (up to 47 ms). The working time from one charge is up to 12 hours, and with the use of a charging case, this indicator increases to 44 hours.
