WhatsApp is testing an offline message translation feature

The beta version of WhatsApp messenger has a new message translation feature, which is currently available to a limited number of Android users. According to WABetaInfo, this is version 2.25.12.25, and the update should reach a wider audience of beta testers in the near future.

The feature supports translation from several languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, and Russian. Translation is performed without an Internet connection: for this, you need to download a language pack. You can separately install a pack that automatically detects the language of the incoming message and performs the translation.

The function settings are available in the chat information – both for personal and group conversations. The user can choose between automatic translation or manual translation by activating it through the message menu.

Since the processing takes place without using online servers, the translation accuracy may be lower than that of services like Google Translate. At the same time, this approach allows you to not transfer the content of messages to Meta, which provides greater privacy. Users can also leave feedback on the quality of the translation without sending the text to the cloud.

It was also previously reported that WhatsApp is working on new privacy settings that allow you to limit the ability to export chats and control the automatic saving of received media. The beta version of WhatsApp for iOS has already included a switch that allows you to prohibit the export of history by individual contacts or within groups.

WhatsApp has a new feature that allows users to add music tracks to their statuses. This option works on a principle similar to what is already implemented in Instagram Stories.

Now, when creating a status, a musical note icon appears on the screen, which opens access to an extensive library of audio recordings. Users can choose a track from many available compositions, including both popular hits and recent releases. There is also the ability to specify a specific fragment of the song. If the status is designed in the form of a photo, the duration of the musical accompaniment will be up to 15 seconds, and if in video format – up to 60 seconds.

It is reported that the statuses will remain protected thanks to end-to-end encryption technology, which makes it impossible for the company to view their content, including added audio files. The feature has already begun to gradually spread among users and will become available in all regions in the coming weeks.