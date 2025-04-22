WhatsApp is testing an offline message translation feature22.04.25
The beta version of WhatsApp messenger has a new message translation feature, which is currently available to a limited number of Android users. According to WABetaInfo, this is version 2.25.12.25, and the update should reach a wider audience of beta testers in the near future.
The feature supports translation from several languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, and Russian. Translation is performed without an Internet connection: for this, you need to download a language pack. You can separately install a pack that automatically detects the language of the incoming message and performs the translation.
The function settings are available in the chat information – both for personal and group conversations. The user can choose between automatic translation or manual translation by activating it through the message menu.
Since the processing takes place without using online servers, the translation accuracy may be lower than that of services like Google Translate. At the same time, this approach allows you to not transfer the content of messages to Meta, which provides greater privacy. Users can also leave feedback on the quality of the translation without sending the text to the cloud.
It was also previously reported that WhatsApp is working on new privacy settings that allow you to limit the ability to export chats and control the automatic saving of received media. The beta version of WhatsApp for iOS has already included a switch that allows you to prohibit the export of history by individual contacts or within groups.
WhatsApp has a new feature that allows users to add music tracks to their statuses. This option works on a principle similar to what is already implemented in Instagram Stories.
Now, when creating a status, a musical note icon appears on the screen, which opens access to an extensive library of audio recordings. Users can choose a track from many available compositions, including both popular hits and recent releases. There is also the ability to specify a specific fragment of the song. If the status is designed in the form of a photo, the duration of the musical accompaniment will be up to 15 seconds, and if in video format – up to 60 seconds.
It is reported that the statuses will remain protected thanks to end-to-end encryption technology, which makes it impossible for the company to view their content, including added audio files. The feature has already begun to gradually spread among users and will become available in all regions in the coming weeks.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
WhatsApp is testing an offline message translation feature update WhatsApp
A new message translation feature has appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp messenger, which is currently available to a limited number of Android users.
The MooInk V e-book with an E Ink display has a foldable body E Ink ebook
According to the manufacturer, the screen can withstand over 200 thousand builds, so MooInk V is designed for daily intensive use.
WhatsApp is testing an offline message translation feature
The MooInk V e-book with an E Ink display has a foldable body
The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ smartphone has a flavored case
Ukrposhta has updated the program. What’s new?
Moto Book 60 is Motorola’s first laptop, it is equipped with Intel Core 7/5 processors, 14″ OLED
Hyundai has developed a built-in fire extinguishing system for electric vehicle batteries
Nubia RedMagic 10 Air – gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 6000 mAh battery
Ukraine ported its millionth phone number via MNP service
Gemini AI can generate 720p videos up to 8 seconds long
Verge TS Pro electric motorcycle sets a range record
The first quantum navigation system turned out to be 50 times more accurate than GPS
Audi A6 Sedan will have mild hybrid version