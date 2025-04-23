TSMC will produce 30% of its advanced chips in US

One of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, the Taiwanese company TSMC, announced that after the launch of all six factories in Phoenix, Arizona, they will produce up to 30% of its most advanced chips. This was stated by the company’s CEO S. S. Wei during a quarterly report to investors.

According to Wei, the American project should become the basis of independent and advanced production, which will play a key role in the development of the US economy focused on artificial intelligence.

The total investment in this project will be $ 165 billion. The company has already launched the first factory at the end of 2024, the second is ready for operation, and the construction of the third, where the latest technologies will be implemented, is planned to begin by the end of 2025.

In the future, the company plans to open three more factories, two centers for advanced chip packaging and a large research center. The exact dates for the next stages are not announced.

TSMC’s activity in the US fits into a broader global trend – moving high-tech production closer to the main consumer markets.

Separately, Wei commented on information about possible cooperation with Intel, noting that the company is not negotiating either joint ventures or technology exchange.