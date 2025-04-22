The MooInk V e-book with an E Ink display has a foldable body22.04.25
While foldable smartphones have finally taken hold on the market, e-books with a flexible design have remained only in the form of prototypes. This niche is filled by Readmoo – the company has introduced a device with a flexible 8-inch E Ink display that supports Gallery 3 color technology.
According to the manufacturer, the screen can withstand more than 200 thousand folds, so the MooInk V is designed for daily intensive use. The novelty does not have an external screen – the company focused exclusively on the internal panel, which can be fixed at an angle of 90 degrees.
The body of the reader is made of lightweight aluminum-magnesium alloy, the weight of the device is 225 grams. In terms of dimensions, the MooInk V will be more compact than the Kindle, but the exact dimensions have not yet been disclosed. When the e-book will go on sale and how much it will cost have not yet been announced.
Huawei has introduced a new AI-based eye tracking feature that allows users to turn pages of an e-book with just a glance, Huawei Central reports.
The technology first appeared on the Huawei Pura X smartphone and uses large Pangu models. The built-in AI module automatically adapts to the Huawei Books application and tracks the user’s eye movements. However, this option is disabled by default and requires manual activation.
To change the page, just look up after reading. How exactly the feature works is not yet known, but it uses the device’s front camera with a resolution of 10.7 MP.
