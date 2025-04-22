The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ smartphone has a flavored case22.04.25
Infinix has announced a new model – Note 50s 5G+, which differs not only in technical characteristics, but also in a rather unusual design solution: the smartphone has a flavored back panel.
The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The maximum brightness reaches 1300 nits, and the Gorilla Glass 5 glass on both sides has a slight rounding. The smartphone is built on the basis of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and runs Android 15 with the proprietary XOS 15.
The main camera of the device has a 64 MP Sony IMX682 sensor, complemented by a 2 MP module and a dual LED flash. In addition, the smartphone has Halo Lighting, which can signal new messages.
Special attention is paid to the feature called Energizing Scent-Tech: the fragrance is built into the back panel, made of artificial leather. But this feature is available exclusively in the Marine Drift Blue color version. As stated by the manufacturer, the composition of the fragrance combines marine and lemon notes, as well as shades of lily of the valley, amber and vetiver.
Power is provided by a 5500 mAh battery with support for 45 W charging and the possibility of reverse charging at 10 W. Also among the characteristics are protection according to the IP64 and MIL-STD-810H standards, JBL stereo speakers, an infrared port for controlling household appliances and a fingerprint scanner on the side frame.
The model will be available in India in three colors: Marine Drift Blue, Titanium Gray and Burgundy Red. The starting price is 15,999 rupees, which is approximately $190. Sales will start on April 24.
