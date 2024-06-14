JBL Live Flex 3 TWS headphones with a case equipped with a touch screen cost $210

The JBL company presented a new model of JBL Live Flex 3 wireless headphones, the main feature of which is a built-in touch display in a charging case. They were first shown at the exhibition CES in Las Vegas.

Users can personalize the screen wallpaper and control functions such as playing and switching songs, noise canceling mode and sound effects directly from the display. The headphones are equipped with 12 mm dynamic drivers and support full adaptive noise cancellation using four microphones.

Wireless connection is via Bluetooth 5.3. The headphones have a protection class of IP55, which means resistance to moisture, splashes and dust. The total battery life is up to 50 hours, and the charging case supports fast charging, providing 4 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. The JBL Live Flex 3 will be available for $212 and will be available on June 17.