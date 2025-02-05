Sony LinkBuds Fit TWS headphones with active noise cancellation cost UAH 11,00005.02.25
Sony continues to develop the LinkBuds line, which began in 2022 with a model that stood out with a ring-shaped speaker. Now a new version has appeared in the series – LinkBuds Fit, which has received an active noise cancellation system, adaptive sound and a design with additional arches for reliable fixation in the ear. The official cost of LinkBuds Fit in Ukraine is 11,000 hryvnias.
The LinkBuds Fit is based on the V2 processor borrowed from the WF-1000XM5. It controls the noise cancellation system that uses several built-in microphones. If you need to stay aware of the surrounding sounds, you can activate the Ambient Sound or Auto Ambient Sound mode, which allows you to hear, for example, a car horn.
The novelty supports up to 21 hours of battery life and is protected from moisture according to the IPX41 standard. Users will have a choice of three colors: black, white and green. The shape of the headphones is optimized taking into account the anatomical features of the ear, which is the result of many years of Sony research that began in 1982.
During calls, the precise voice capture algorithm minimizes extraneous noise, improving speech intelligibility. There is also a Speak-to-Chat function that automatically stops music playback as soon as the user starts talking.
The headphones are equipped with a Dynamic Driver X speaker that reduces distortion. DSEE Extreme partially restores sounds lost during audio file compression, and LDAC support allows you to transfer three times more data than standard Bluetooth.
