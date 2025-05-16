Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS

Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro is a fresh model in the company’s line of headphones with an updated design and good battery life. Let’s tell you more.

Design and ergonomics

Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro are in-ear headphones with a traditional design, which includes a rounded part with silicone ear pads. The kit usually includes two more options for their size. The charging case is small, equipped with a USB Type-C connector and one LED. There are no buttons to reset the connection, so when reconnecting, you will need to hold down the touch zones on the headphone body.

The headphones, like the case itself, are made of plastic and are very light. The sensory zones are tactilely highlighted by notches on the outside of the case of each of them. Coupled with the compactness, it seems that there may be problems with convenience when taking the case and the headphones themselves out of the pocket. However, due to the matte and slightly more grippy coating, a convenient shape was obtained.



The headphone case is sealed and can provide protection against water and dust according to the IP55 standard. This is a good indicator for active pastime and sports. The design has also been strengthened and it is stated that the integrity will be preserved when falling from 1.5 meters for the case and 1.8 m for the headphones.

Hardware

Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro headphones are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers, as in many headphones of the brand, which we got acquainted with in the preparation of reviews. The frequency range is standard, as is the sensitivity level, which has increased slightly compared to last year’s model of this class.

Due to the in-ear ear pads, we, as usual, get almost complete isolation from the external environment and focused listening to audio. The headphones fit quite well in the auricle.

The latest version of the Bluetooth 5.4 adapter is used for connection. They will also be a good solution for games with a delay of up to 47 ms. The headphones can be simultaneously connected to two devices and switch between them during use. By the way, fast connection is provided by Google technology and is available immediately after opening the case lid. There is no dependence on the brand of the smartphone.

Autonomy is a noteworthy point here. The headphones alone provide 12 hours of operation. The headphones’ batteries, together with the charging case, can provide a total of 54 hours of listening. That is, you can listen to music for 7 hours a day for a week. It seems that this is the case when the headphones will be put on charge not when necessary, but solely so as not to forget to do it later. There is support for fast charging when the batteries are completely depleted – 4 hours of operation are provided in 10 minutes.

The HeyMelody application, which allows you to view the charge, customize touch zone commands and the Sound Master equalizer. The headphones do not have a digital noise reduction system or, conversely, transparency, so there are no settings for it here.

Impressions

Overall, the new Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro model has a relatively capacious battery for these dimensions. A more ergonomic matte coating allows you to hold the charging case more securely in your hands, and the headphones themselves slip out of your hands less.

The in-ear design naturally has a positive effect on isolation from external noise, and the sound is cleaner. From an acoustic point of view, the headphones have not undergone major changes compared to the previous models that we tested. However, for their price class, they sound very good and gradually improve in each generation.



Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro (ETEK1) Wireless Headphones Specifications

Form Factor: In-Ear Speaker Size: 12.4 mm Headphone frequency range: 20 Hz – 20 kHz Headphone sensitivity: 114 dB at 1 kHz Microphone sensitivity: -38 dB Number of microphones: 2 Codecs: AAC, SBC Connection: Bluetooth 5.4 Protection: IP55 Battery of earphone, case: Li-ion, 58 mAh, 560 mAh Cable length: 10 cm Case dimensions: 59, 2×47.5×24 mm Earphone dimensions: 31.09×20.28×23.29 mm Earphone weight: 4.3 g Case weight: 42.7 g Device provided by: Company OPPO AED Ukraine Price: $48

Rating:

+ protection from moisture and dust

+ increased autonomy

