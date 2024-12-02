Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer

Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer02.12.24
Oppo has a fairly diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. We tested both budget models and flagships, some of which are certified by well-known acoustic brands. Interestingly, even affordable models pleasantly surprise with their sound. Let’s see what the updated Enco Air4 offers.
Oppo Enco Air4 are typical representatives of the company’s wireless headphones. The in-ear headphones have a complex body shape and legs with a touch zone.
The symbols of the left and right earphones are carved on the body near the earcups. The earphones are protected against moisture and dust according to the IP55 standard.
The egg-shaped charging case is made of plastic. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a pairing activation button. There is an LED indicator for operation. The case is quite large, has a glossy finish and is a bit slippery. The oval shape will allow you to conveniently hide it in your pants pocket or bag. However, when you need to get it out, you should be careful not to let it out of your hands. The lid is conveniently opened with one hand. The headphones are easy to get out due to their embossed shape.
The headphones have one dynamic driver of a fairly large diameter. It should be noted that in models where two drivers are placed, low and mid-frequency, the sound is a little more voluminous, and the bass is more expressive. However, we cannot say that the use of a universal audio element in this model has a bad effect on the quality. Thanks to additional settings, the sound can be made very pleasant and juicy as much as possible for “plugs”.
In general, the headphones correspond to their price in terms of sound quality and parameters. They have a smaller frequency range, which is true and manifests itself only at certain frequencies. The sensitivity is slightly reduced compared to the company’s flagship models. But a new Bluetooth protocol is used. Although LDAC is not supported in this model, there are two other popular codecs.
The battery is claimed to last 43 hours at medium volume. In our case, we got a total of 33 hours, listening to music for 4-5 hours a day for 5 days. The battery of the case charges quite quickly – in an hour and a half. So most likely you will not encounter a discharged device, putting it on charge once every few days.
Oppo Enco Air4 is a good model to upgrade if you are not satisfied with the device you own now. They have good autonomy, protection against moisture and dust, an updated wireless interface and good sound.
Oppo Enco Air4 (ETEE1) Headphones Specifications
|Speaker Size:
|12.4 mm
|Headphone Frequency Range:
|20 Hz – 20 KHz
|Headphone Sensitivity:
|107 dB at 1 kHz
|Microphone Sensitivity:
|-38 dB
|Number of Microphones:
|2
|Codecs:
|AAC, SBC
|Connectivity:
|Bluetooth 5.4
|Protection:
|IP55
|Earphone battery, case:
|Li-ion, 58 mAh, 440 mAh
|Cable length:
|10 cm
|Case dimensions:
|58.72×50.15×25.81 mm
|Headphone dimensions:
|31.68×20.22×24.4 mm
|Headphone weight:
|4.2 g
|Case weight:
|46.2 g
|Device provided by:
|Company OPPO AED Ukraine
|Price:
|$70
Rating:
+ ergonomics of the case
+ protection from moisture
+ autonomy
