Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro Bluetooth headphones with ANC, Hi-Res Audio and IP55 protection priced at $40

Oppo has announced new TWS headphones called OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro. These headphones feature an in-ear design and come with the following key features:

Bluetooth 5.4

12.4mm titanium-coated drivers

Dust and moisture protection according to IP55 standard

Low latency gaming mode (47ms)

Dual Connection Function

Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification

Supports audio codecs LHDC 5.0, SBC, AAC

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

As for autonomy, OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro can work up to 44 hours, taking into account the charge of the case. The earbuds also support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of music playback after 10 minutes of charging.

In China, the headphones are already available for pre-order at a price of $40, and they will soon appear on the global market.