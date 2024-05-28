Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro Bluetooth headphones with ANC, Hi-Res Audio and IP55 protection priced at $4028.05.24
Oppo has announced new TWS headphones called OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro. These headphones feature an in-ear design and come with the following key features:
- Bluetooth 5.4
- 12.4mm titanium-coated drivers
- Dust and moisture protection according to IP55 standard
- Low latency gaming mode (47ms)
- Dual Connection Function
- Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification
- Supports audio codecs LHDC 5.0, SBC, AAC
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
As for autonomy, OPPO Enco Air 4 Pro can work up to 44 hours, taking into account the charge of the case. The earbuds also support fast charging, providing up to 4 hours of music playback after 10 minutes of charging.
In China, the headphones are already available for pre-order at a price of $40, and they will soon appear on the global market.
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A gaming monitor is equipped with a full set of technologies that will appeal to both gamers and those working with graphic content. Let’s talk about it in more detail
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro Bluetooth headphones with ANC, Hi-Res Audio and IP55 protection priced at $40Bluetooth earphones Oppo
Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro has an in-ear design and supports LHDC 5.0, SBC, AAC audio codecs
2K monitor AOC Q27B3CF2 with IPS screen at 100 Hz costs 200 eurosAOC monitor
Key features of the AOC Q27B3CF2 monitor include a 27-inch IPS display, QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels) and a 100Hz refresh rate. Monitor supports 16.7 million colors