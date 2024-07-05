Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei

The cycle of fashion and history is once again embodied in smartphones with structures that allow you to assemble their case. Moreover, both across and along, offering different scenarios for the use of such models.

As befits new developments, the original price was quite high. Moreover, the work on the invention of flexible displays has really been titanic, and the technology continues to improve.

History

It may seem strange, but the pioneer of folding smartphones was the Chinese company Royole Technology, which introduced the first such model – FlexPai. Just for reference, we note that the first flip phone was the Motorola StarTAC model in 1996.

And yet Samsung, which is the leader of the smartphone market, although recent years with variable success, was able to make its foldable smartphones leaders during the first time. It pioneered a new segment of smartphones that had a folding design.

The first Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip were released in 2019-2020, and in a week 6 will be presented th generation You can read our impressions, in particular, about Galaxy Flip 5 and Fold 5 in this report.

The clamshell form factor is the most understandable to us, perhaps it is a deformation due to age, but we became interested in collecting information about all clamshell smartphones that can replace the Samsung Flip.

Alternatives

“Analagovnet” is about completely different areas, because even such conceptual models quickly had competitors, and they were diverse. Now you can find quite affordable foldable smartphones on the market.

Motorola Razr 50 и Razr 50 Ultra

In 2024 there are already two Moto clamshells. The base model of the Motorola Razr 50 series received a stainless steel hinge, aluminum frames of the 6000 series, IPX8 protection and an enlarged external display of up to 3.6 inches. It has a POLED matrix and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main screen has a diagonal of 6.9 inches, FHD+ resolution and the same scan rate.

The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300X processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4200mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging. The device has stereo speakers, a side fingerprint scanner and a dual main camera with 50MP and 13MP sensors.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra differs from the Razr 50 in its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It also has a larger 4-inch external screen with an LTPO POLED matrix that supports a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a brightness of up to 2400 nits. The main 6.9-inch display has an FHD+ resolution, the same matrix, a frequency of 165 Hz and a brightness of up to 3000 nits.

ZTE nubia Flip 5G

ZTE nubia Flip 5G equipped with a 6.9-inch main AMOLED display with a resolution of 2790×1188 pixels, as well as an additional 1.43-inch circular display for notifications and widgets.

nubia Flip 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The folding smartphone has a hinge that can withstand more than 200,000 bends. In its arsenal there is a double main camera of 50 MP + 2 MP, a front camera of 16 MP.

IP42 protection is implemented in the case. The smartphone supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and 5G.watermark. The gadget is powered by a 4310mAh battery with a 33W charger. At the moment, there is no exact information on the start of sales of the nubia Flip 5G, but it is known that its price will start at $599, while the original Chinese version cost $420.

Tecno Phantom V Flip

Tecno Phantom V Flip is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 operating at a clock frequency of 3.0 GHz paired with a 256 GB storage device and 8 GB of RAM (+ 8 GB of virtual RAM). A 6.9-inch flexible screen is installed. It has an LTPO AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 1000 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. An additional 1.32-inch round OLED matrix was placed on the back of the device. It can display messages and widgets. In addition, this screen can be used as a viewfinder for the camera.

The main camera received two sensors: the main one at 64 MP and an additional wide-angle at 13 MP. The front camera in the novelty is 32 megapixels. The Tecno Phantom V Flip is powered by a 4000mAh battery. It supports charging at 45 W (from 0 to 50% the smartphone is charged in 15 minutes).

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Find N3 Flip has a Mediatek Dimensity 9200 processor. It is distinguished by a triple main camera with 50, 48 and 2 megapixel modules. The battery with a capacity of 4300 mAh supports fast 44-watt charging, which can charge the smartphone to 50% in 23 minutes. In addition to the main 6.8-inch display, this model has an external 3.26-inch screen with a resolution of 382×720 pixels and vertical orientation. Its price is more than 1000 USD.



Vivo X Flip

Smartphone Vivo X Flip has a main display of Full HD+ format with a refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and a diagonal of 6.74″. an additional 3″ screen is installed. It has a resolution of 682 x 422 pixels and a frame rate of 60 Hz. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor paired with 12 GB of RAM. The storage capacity can be 256 GB or 512 GB. depending on the modification, the hinge is designed for half a million folding-unfolding cycles, which should be enough for several years.

Huawei Pocket 2

The smartphone is equipped with a main LTPO OLED display with a diagonal of 6.94 inches. The resolution of the screen was 1136 x 2690 pixels with a pixel density of 420 ppi. It is also worth noting that the display supports a sampling frequency of 300 Hz and a PWM dimming of 1440 Hz. The maximum brightness level of the display is 2200 nits.

The Kirin 9000S processor is used as a hardware platform. The speed of the smartphone provides 12 GB of RAM. The buyer is offered three versions of the smartphone with 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB of permanent memory. Huawei Pocket 2 comes with HarmonyOS 4.0 operating system. There are no Android services here, and this will be a model for lovers of dancing with a tambourine and excessive body movements before starting to use a smartphone.

The device is powered by a built-in battery with a capacity of 4520 mAh, which supports fast charging with a power of 66 W. The smartphone also boasts support for 40 W wireless charging technology and 7.5 W reverse charging. The smartphone case is protected against moisture and dust according to the IPX8 standard. Huawei Pocket 2 is available in several color options: Tahitian Grey, Rococo White, Taro Purple and Elegant Black.

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor