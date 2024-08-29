The game collection Stalker: Legends of the Zone will be released on Nintendo Switch consoles29.08.24
A surprise announcement was made at the Nintendo Direct, confirming the plans of the developers at GSC Game World to expand the fan base of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. In March, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy became available for the first time on PlayStation and Xbox consoles of both generations. as part of the Legends of the Zone collection.
Developers have announced that iconic Ukrainian games will be ported to Nintendo Switch. Trilogy S.T.A.L.K.E.R. will be released on this platform in November. Console gamers will be offered original shooters with small technical improvements and an adapted interface, which will allow them to enjoy the classics on a new platform.
It includes the following games:
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl;
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat;
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky.
We will remind that the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. will take place on November 20. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – a new part of the franchise, but for now it will be available only on PC and Xbox Series.
