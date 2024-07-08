Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?

Ugreen is known for its peripherals and digital accessories. Today we will talk about full-size headphones Ugreen HiTune Max5c, which once again break stereotypes about budget devices.

Design and ergonomics

The headphones are made in the usual design for full-size models of recent years. Fairly voluminous speaker housings and an elegant headband. Here it is not too thin, so the noticeable weight does not press on the head.

Softness is added by large ear cushions and an insert inside the arc of the frame. Both of them are made of soft leatherette. Yes, it is hot in the summer heat, but as experience has shown, the fabric options are tactilely just a little more pleasant.

The body is made of plastic with soft touch coating. It really doesn’t pick up fingerprints too much, but some remain over time. There is also a risk that the coating may be scratched when carried in a bag or backpack without a cover. Unfortunately, there is no complete cover or at least a bag.

The headphone frame is metal and has a certain degree of freedom of bending. The speaker cups are adjustable and several centimeters long on each side.

In the case of the speakers, you can see diffusers for the release of water during the movement of the membrane. Based on our experience, we can say that in models with them, the sound seems a little louder.

At the lower ends there is one microphone opening. Headphones can function as a headset either when connected to a smartphone or a PC.

HiTune Max5c is available in black and white. The second is diluted with cream ear pads and an insert in the headband. A slightly golden frame is used in both colors.

The buttons on the right half are used for control. Here the volume is adjusted, the headphones themselves and the active noise cancellation system are turned on. A USB Type-C charging port is installed here. The kit includes two cables – one with output to the same symmetrical, the second to Type-A.

Equipment and sound

Ugreen HiTune Max5c received 40 mm speakers. You can try to find some peculiarities in the sound of headphones for $ 50, but it seems to us that it is worth outlining the main ones. They provide enough bass and a clear, albeit reserved, audio stage. This is their only complaint. While the individual lines are clearly audible and well reproduced, the whole thing together sounds a little crumpled. That is, a classical composition taken separately on acoustics will sound good, but the cello in Apocalyptica, where it is combined with other electronic instruments, is not so. This is especially true of rock and electronic music. For the first, you can slightly correct the situation with the equalizer. Few people know how Armin Van Buuren’s next hit should sound from the point of view of acoustics. But overall, everything about these headphones sounds very good for the price.

ANC works both in the mode of complete isolation from the environment and in the transparency mode to hear voices or particularly important sounds, such as a car horn. Full noise reduction works well, technology has come a long way and is not particularly expensive now. In combination with the passive isolation of the ear pads, you can get lost in the silence with these headphones.

The last, but clearly the most important aspect of wireless devices today is the autonomy factor. Headphones work up to 75 hours without a noise reduction system! We, listening to them for three days for 7-8 hours, did not wait for the battery to discharge. It takes an hour and a half to fully charge, which is very fast for a battery that is quite small by the standards of headphones.

Impressions

We are still trying to find cover in budget devices and every year it becomes more difficult. Suppose, in acoustics, this can be attributed to the subjectivity of sound perception. However, even in terms of technical data, the Ugreen HiTune Max5c are very top headphones in their price range. They are modern Bluetooth adapters and support the most popular codecs from Android and iOS.

Ugreen HiTune Max5c are qualitatively assembled, they have a pleasant, albeit not original, design. The sound is exactly at the level of models twice as expensive, which most likely take the difference for the brand, and not for technology. They charge four times more for R&D, but as recent reviews have shown, science has slowed down here as well, resting on the ceiling of the physical capabilities of technology.

We cannot help but note that you can buy Ugreen headphones in Ukraine for 2000 UAH. And “not with us” the price will be 1,200 hryvnias, which generally seems illegal. 1,200 Ukrainian hryvnias at the historically highest exchange rate to the US dollar for, in fact, middle-class headphones. So don’t be shy.

By the way, a $3.5 discount with the code UG5CHTU is additionally available for our readers. Thus, at the current rate, it will be possible to buy Ugreen HiTune Max5c headphones for 1290 instead of 1435 UAH.

Features of Ugreen HiTune Max5c headphones

Speaker size: 40 mm Headphone frequency range: 20 Hz – 40 KHz Earphone sensitivity: 100dB at 1kHz Microphone sensitivity: -42 DB Number of microphones: 1 Codecs: AAC, SBC, LDAC Connection: Bluetooth 5.4 Noise reduction system: active Protection: no Earphone battery: 600 mAh Cable length: 1 m Dimensions of headphones: 199×26×163 mm Case weight: 408 g Device provided: Ugreen Price: $35 ($50 in Ukraine)

Rating:

+ sound

+ assembly quality

+ autonomy

+ active noise reduction system

-perceptible total weight

