Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?

Externally, only fans can distinguish the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra from last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra. And ordinary people will notice significant changes in appearance only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.

Then why is it not too late?

Camera

Even when aiming for a photo, a little more detail is visible in the viewfinder. Each Ultra set a new bar for photo and video quality. Even at such a high level, which the S23 Ultra seemed to be, it turned out that there is room for further growth. What can we say about post-processing algorithms. This unplowed field of optimization and improvement has been processed a little more and received a new top for camera phones.

Display

Again, it’s hard to say which of the company’s Dynamic AMOLEDs is better or worse when they all leave the competition behind in the pixel dust. When we first picked up the Galaxy S24 Ultra after fully copying the settings and data, we noticed that the colors were different. Not better, not worse, but with the same settings of the sliders.

Body

It is not surprising, but the smartphone’s ergonomics are twofold. First of all, we should note that it is definitely not worth buying it without feeling it before buying it. It is very large and will not fit in all women’s handbags and men’s pockets. The edges of the device were made as flat as possible and it feels a little better in the hands. But with better grip, it is still less comfortable to hold in your hands due to the “chopping” of the edges, if you are not used to them with the S22 or S23 Ultra.

We were not surprised that the covers from the previous generation once again did not fit the new one. The body of this year’s generation differs by a fraction of a millimeter, but it fits almost without nuances into the worn “bumper”. Moreover, even the buttons fall into place. But the camera modules have been moved lower and if there are cutouts for each of them in the cover, then the trick will not succeed. But in the cover, where there is one large window for all the modules, the lens burners will fit.

S Pen

You can use gestures to flip through photos in the gallery, rewind music or videos, pause playback, take photos, switch between cameras, and more. There are several new modes in the Samsung Notes application, including the ability to recognize written text. Another handy feature is notes on the off screen.

The “Select and save” mode allows you to select any area on the screen (rectangle, lasso or arbitrary shape), which is very convenient with the use of a pen. The selected fragment can then be saved as a graphic file or GIF animation.

Charging time

The charging time is a little over an hour – 70-75 minutes and 50% charging in half an hour – by modern standards it may seem like a very long process. Chinese brands invested in development and created quite safe batteries that charge in 10-15 minutes. Yes, their resource may be less than 15-20% of cycles, but something reminds that the user will change the smartphone before experiencing noticeable battery degradation.

Price

Of course, the current model is more expensive than last year’s if we consider the new options. But it is not critical, although you can look for interesting discounts and promotions on the “old”. We somehow analyzed the market of used smartphones and found a lot of oddballs that are subject to exclusively tuning influences, and not exclusively economic ones. In short, buying a second-hand flagship smartphone is very profitable, especially last year’s. Savings can reach 40% and at the same time you will have a powerful percentage, a high-quality screen, cool cameras and you will definitely not feel like the owner of a pumpkin.

For the same reason, it is not too late to talk about the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. In the first months, it underwent a break-in, received planned and urgent software updates, in general, by the middle of the year we have a flagship from Samsung, which we will test.

Then why do you need the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

By and large, there is no answer to this question. We have at our disposal flagships of the company one and two years ago. They are still more than enough for routine tasks, mobile games and photo and video recording. The latter is what they were largely bought for. And the bug-freeness of the software over time is an important, but accompanying factor. But seriously…

Galaxy S24 Ultra is needed if…

You are a fan of the company’s devices, you can’t imagine that somewhere people already have thousands of new models of smartphones in their hands, and you don’t. It’s also important for you to be the first to get updates and a few new features. When to hide behind and wait for the improved eighth from the end photo processing filter to be updated in last year’s model as well.

The camera shoots so well that friends constantly ask at meetings where your SLR camera is. You are invited to family holidays and solemn events not so much because you are a favorite member of the family, but because of the camera of your smartphone, which takes great pictures.

Do you want to join the trend of artificial intelligence and use it not only in the browser, translator, audio and photo services, but also in your smartphone with and without a drive. Some possibilities of artificial intelligence in the new Galaxy S seem far-fetched, but the search for any picture or part of it works perfectly, as do the functions of the photo editor. We have caught ourselves more than once processing photos on the smartphone itself before sending them to the PC for processing. Yes, AI in a smartphone still cannot solve all tasks intuitively and quickly, but it clearly has new capabilities, although not all of them should be taken as an unconditional revolution.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra embodies what it means to be Ultra. By and large, this is an over-the-top device that goes beyond the smartphone category. It offers more than any other, and somehow manages to even better last year’s in every way. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has the best battery life, better performance and even better cameras, although you’ll of course have to pay more for the “here and now” improvements.

Dmytro Tabakov

hi-tech.ua project manager hi-tech.ua project manager