The Honor Magic V3 smartphone will have AI-based technology that reduces the risk of myopia

Honor has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the Magic V3, which will be the industry’s first device to feature AI Defocus display technology aimed at reducing eye strain and preventing nearsightedness. This technology uses artificial intelligence algorithms that mimic traditional optical methods to reduce eye strain and prevent transient myopia. Defocusing signals are integrated into the screen layers, which allows you to reduce eye strain during long-term use of the device.

In addition to AI Defocus, the Honor Magic V3 has received an ultra-high PWM dimming function, which significantly reduces screen flicker and thus contributes to the protection of vision. This technology was inspired by the working principles of specialized glasses with defocused segments (DIMS), which prevent the elongation of the axis of the eye. Laboratory tests have shown that AI Defocus technology can reduce myopia when working with the screen by an average of 13 ° and increase the thickness of the central choroid of the eye in just 25 minutes of screen use.

AI Defocus technology is already compatible with popular apps like YouTube and Amazon Kindle, and Honor plans to expand its support to other apps in the future. The global launch of HONOR Magic V3 is scheduled for September 5 in Berlin as part of the IFA exhibition. The smartphone is already available in the Chinese market and is the thinnest and lightest folding device in the form factor “book”.

Honor recently introduced its new flagship smartphone Magic Vs3. Although it’s slightly thicker than the Magic V3, it’s still one of the thinnest devices on the market. Its thickness is 9.8 mm when folded, and 4.65 mm when unfolded. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the smartphone weighs 229 grams in Velvet Black and 231 grams in other colors.

Magic Vs3 has an internal folding screen of 7.92 inches with a resolution of 2344×2156 pixels and an external display of 6.43 inches with a resolution of 1060×2376 pixels. Both screens are made of OLED LTPO technology, support a refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz, a PWM frequency of 3840 Hz and an eye protection mode with II defocusing.

The main camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels (aperture f/1.9, OIS), an ultra-wide-angle camera – 40 MP (aperture f/2.2), and a periscopic telephoto camera – 8 MP (aperture f/3.4, OIS, 5x). For selfies, there are two 16 MP cameras on each display.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. USB Type-C 3.1 GEN1, satellite connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.