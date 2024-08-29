The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 video card for laptops will get GDDR7 chips and 25 W less TGP than the RTX 4060 laptop

The official announcement of the next generation of GeForce RTX video adapters is expected at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. So far, details about future models have come from NVIDIA partners, including China’s Shenzhen Hasee Compute Co. (Hasee). At a recent presentation, details about the new generation of mobile video cards of the xx60 class were revealed.

It seems to be about the GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop model. According to information, it will be equipped with GDDR7 memory chips, and the maximum level of Total Graphics Power will be 115 W, which is less than that of the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop model (up to 140 W). The performance of the RTX 5060 Laptop is predicted to be on par with the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop.

Also, information about the characteristics of this video card has already appeared on the network: it is assumed that it will receive 8 GB of GDDR7 memory with a 128-bit bus, which will provide a video buffer bandwidth of 448 GB/s when using chips with a speed of 28 Gbit/s.

The official presentation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series mobile video adapters is expected to take place early next year, possibly at the same time as the launch of the Intel Core Ultra 200H (Arrow Lake) processor line for gaming laptops.