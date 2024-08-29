The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 video card for laptops will get GDDR7 chips and 25 W less TGP than the RTX 4060 laptop29.08.24
The official announcement of the next generation of GeForce RTX video adapters is expected at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. So far, details about future models have come from NVIDIA partners, including China’s Shenzhen Hasee Compute Co. (Hasee). At a recent presentation, details about the new generation of mobile video cards of the xx60 class were revealed.
It seems to be about the GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop model. According to information, it will be equipped with GDDR7 memory chips, and the maximum level of Total Graphics Power will be 115 W, which is less than that of the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop model (up to 140 W). The performance of the RTX 5060 Laptop is predicted to be on par with the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop.
Also, information about the characteristics of this video card has already appeared on the network: it is assumed that it will receive 8 GB of GDDR7 memory with a 128-bit bus, which will provide a video buffer bandwidth of 448 GB/s when using chips with a speed of 28 Gbit/s.
The official presentation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series mobile video adapters is expected to take place early next year, possibly at the same time as the launch of the Intel Core Ultra 200H (Arrow Lake) processor line for gaming laptops.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Is light important for videography? Of course. And the sound? Sure! Logitech company also believes that’s why they offer a whole range of options for lamps and microphones. Let’s take a look on lamp in the review of the Logitech LITRA BEAM LX
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 video card for laptops will get GDDR7 chips and 25 W less TGP than the RTX 4060 laptopGeForce RTX NVIDIA rumors
The official presentation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series mobile video adapters will take place early next year, possibly at the same time as the launch of the Intel Core Ultra 200H processor line
Smart watch Garmin Enduro 3 and Fenix 8 have autonomy of 48 hours and AMOLED screensGarmin smart watches
Garmin introduced its new smart watch Fenix 8 and Enduro 3, which is distinguished by advanced functionality and long battery life