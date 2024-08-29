The Redmi Watch 5 Active smart watch with a 2-inch display, autonomy up to 18 days and HyperOS on board costs $33

Xiaomi introduced a new smart watch Redmi Watch 5 Active. They have a rectangular body with protection according to the IPX8 standard and are equipped with a 2-inch display with a brightness of up to 500 nits. The device supports Bluetooth calls and includes various health monitoring sensors such as blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate monitor. The watch can track more than 140 types of training and monitor the user’s sleep.

Redmi Watch 5 Active equipped with a 470 mAh battery that provides up to 18 days of battery life. The device works on the basis of the HyperOS operating system and supports the Alexa voice assistant. Additional features include SOS, phone finder, theater mode and flashlight. Sales will start on September 3 in India, and the price of the novelty will be $33.

At one time, the Redmi Watch 4 was equipped with a rectangular AMOLED LTPS display with a frame rate of 60 Hz and a brightness of 600 nits. The diagonal of the screen is 1.97 inches and the resolution is 390 x 450 pixels, and the user can choose one of 200 watch faces.

Redmi Watch 4 has standard features such as blood oxygen measurement, sleep quality and duration monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking and heart rate calculation. The gadget supports more than 150 sports, equipped with GPS and NFC. The built-in battery with a capacity of 470 mAh provides up to 20 days of autonomous operation.

Connection to smartphones is carried out using Bluetooth 5.3. Redmi Watch 4 has an IP68 waterproof standard and can be submerged to a depth of 50 meters. The Redmi Watch 4 is now available for purchase in China at a price of $70.