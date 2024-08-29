The Redmi Watch 5 Active smart watch with a 2-inch display, autonomy up to 18 days and HyperOS on board costs $3329.08.24
Xiaomi introduced a new smart watch Redmi Watch 5 Active. They have a rectangular body with protection according to the IPX8 standard and are equipped with a 2-inch display with a brightness of up to 500 nits. The device supports Bluetooth calls and includes various health monitoring sensors such as blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate monitor. The watch can track more than 140 types of training and monitor the user’s sleep.
Redmi Watch 5 Active equipped with a 470 mAh battery that provides up to 18 days of battery life. The device works on the basis of the HyperOS operating system and supports the Alexa voice assistant. Additional features include SOS, phone finder, theater mode and flashlight. Sales will start on September 3 in India, and the price of the novelty will be $33.
At one time, the Redmi Watch 4 was equipped with a rectangular AMOLED LTPS display with a frame rate of 60 Hz and a brightness of 600 nits. The diagonal of the screen is 1.97 inches and the resolution is 390 x 450 pixels, and the user can choose one of 200 watch faces.
Redmi Watch 4 has standard features such as blood oxygen measurement, sleep quality and duration monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking and heart rate calculation. The gadget supports more than 150 sports, equipped with GPS and NFC. The built-in battery with a capacity of 470 mAh provides up to 20 days of autonomous operation.
Connection to smartphones is carried out using Bluetooth 5.3. Redmi Watch 4 has an IP68 waterproof standard and can be submerged to a depth of 50 meters. The Redmi Watch 4 is now available for purchase in China at a price of $70.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Is light important for videography? Of course. And the sound? Sure! Logitech company also believes that’s why they offer a whole range of options for lamps and microphones. Let’s take a look on lamp in the review of the Logitech LITRA BEAM LX
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The Redmi Watch 5 Active smart watch with a 2-inch display, autonomy up to 18 days and HyperOS on board costs $33Redmi smart watches Xiaomi
Redmi Watch 5 Active has a rectangular body with protection according to the IPX8 standard and is equipped with a 2-inch display with a brightness of up to 500 nits.
IBM developed the Telum II processor and the Spyre accelerator for the AI operationartificial intelligence IBM processor
IBM plans to begin shipping solutions with Telum II processors to enterprise customers in 2025. Spyre’s accelerators, which are in the early technical version stage, should also go on sale next year.