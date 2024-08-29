Smart watch Garmin Enduro 3 and Fenix ​​​​8 have autonomy of 48 hours and AMOLED screens

Garmin introduced its new Fenix ​​​​8 and Enduro 3 smart watches, which are distinguished by advanced functionality and long battery life. Fenix ​​​​8, starting at a price of $1000, are equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone, which allows you to receive calls and use voice commands directly from the wrist.

This Garmin watch also supports communication through the Garmin Messenger app. For the first time in the Fenix ​​​​8 line, versions with an AMOLED display are available, as well as a traditional MIP Solar display, which is equipped with a more powerful solar battery. Size options include 43mm, 47mm and 51mm, with up to 48 days of battery life for versions with a MIP Solar display.

The Fenix ​​8 watch also received the sealed metal buttons, LED flashlight and ECG functions previously introduced in the Fenix ​​7 Pro and Epix Pro models. In addition, they offer enhanced strength training options adapted to different sports, as well as an updated card interface and diving options.

Starting at $900, the Garmin Enduro 3 features an LED flashlight and a solar battery that can extend battery life to 320 hours in GPS mode. The watch also offers 90 days of battery life thanks to its solar battery and includes most of the upgrades typical of the Fenix ​​8, such as advanced fitness features and the Garmin Messenger app.

The Garmin watch is already available for order: Fenix ​​​​8 – from $999.99, and Enduro 3 – for $899.99.