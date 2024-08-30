Instagram will allow you to add text to a photo

Meta has announced new features for Instagram that greatly expand the possibilities of posting. Users can now add text directly to photos using Instagram’s built-in editor.

The editor offers a wide selection of fonts and the ability to use stickers of different shapes, such as square, circle, heart and star. These innovations will allow users to be creative in the design of their publications.

In addition, Instagram has increased the limit on the number of images in carousels to 20. This innovation allows you to create more diverse posts and better showcase your moments, be it travel, events or just everyday life.

New features are being rolled out gradually, so they may not appear for all users at the same time. Meta continues to improve the functionality of Instagram, making it more convenient and attractive for users around the world.

In addition, Instagram recently increased the item limit on carousel posts to 20, allowing users to add twice as many images or videos per post as the previous limit. The new feature was tested for several months, and the limit was gradually increased, first from 10 to 15 items, then to 20.

This update is already available for most users, and if the option is not already activated, it is recommended to update the Instagram app to the latest version.

The expansion of carousel posts is part of Instagram’s strategy to improve the user experience and compete with other social networks such as TikTok, which allows you to include up to 35 photos and videos in a single post. This update reflects Instagram’s desire to offer more flexible and powerful tools for content creation, meeting the growing needs of users.