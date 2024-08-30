Instagram will allow you to add text to a photo30.08.24
Meta has announced new features for Instagram that greatly expand the possibilities of posting. Users can now add text directly to photos using Instagram’s built-in editor.
The editor offers a wide selection of fonts and the ability to use stickers of different shapes, such as square, circle, heart and star. These innovations will allow users to be creative in the design of their publications.
In addition, Instagram has increased the limit on the number of images in carousels to 20. This innovation allows you to create more diverse posts and better showcase your moments, be it travel, events or just everyday life.
New features are being rolled out gradually, so they may not appear for all users at the same time. Meta continues to improve the functionality of Instagram, making it more convenient and attractive for users around the world.
In addition, Instagram recently increased the item limit on carousel posts to 20, allowing users to add twice as many images or videos per post as the previous limit. The new feature was tested for several months, and the limit was gradually increased, first from 10 to 15 items, then to 20.
This update is already available for most users, and if the option is not already activated, it is recommended to update the Instagram app to the latest version.
The expansion of carousel posts is part of Instagram’s strategy to improve the user experience and compete with other social networks such as TikTok, which allows you to include up to 35 photos and videos in a single post. This update reflects Instagram’s desire to offer more flexible and powerful tools for content creation, meeting the growing needs of users.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Is light important for videography? Of course. And the sound? Sure! Logitech company also believes that’s why they offer a whole range of options for lamps and microphones. Let’s take a look on lamp in the review of the Logitech LITRA BEAM LX
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Instagram will allow you to add text to a photoInstagram messenger photo update
Users can now add text directly to photos using Instagram’s built-in editor
Xiaomi introduced power banks with 33 W supported poweraccumulator Xiaomi
Xiaomi introduced several new portable batteries – for 10 and 20 thousand milliampere hours.