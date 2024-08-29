HMD Barbie Phone is a flip phone with two screens and self-care recommendations

“Whatever you’re doing right now, put it down immediately and get ready to enjoy life in the moment, because the HMD Barbie flip phone is here!” This is how the release for the Ukrainian press begins. Okay, let’s dust off, sweep the glass, pull the generator and try to remember how to enjoy life.

HMD announced that it has officially unveiled a Barbie-style flip phone called the HMD Barbie Phone in partnership with Mattel. The device has a bright pink design with pink colors. The phone is equipped with a removable 1450 mAh battery, a pink USB-C cable, and a set of accessories, including two interchangeable back covers, a strap with beads, pendants and Barbie stickers.

The main display of the device has a diagonal of 2.8 inches, and the secondary external screen is 1.77 inches. Inside, the HMD Barbie Phone has a Unisoc T107 processor, 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in storage, expandable up to 32 GB using a microSD card. The phone also has a VGA camera, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.



The HMD Barbie Phone runs on the S30+ operating system in most markets, with a KaiOS version planned for the US in October. The phone supports digital wellbeing apps and includes apps like Barbie Meditation and self-care reminders. It costs $129, €129 or £99.