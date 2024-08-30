Xiaomi introduced power banks with 33 W supported power30.08.24
Xiaomi introduced several new portable batteries – for 10 and 20 thousand milliampere hours. In this, they support quite powerful charging.
Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro is distinguished by its compact size and practical design. The device received a plastic case with dimensions of 9×6.39×2.44 cm, which makes it convenient to carry. Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro is equipped with three ports: two USB-A and one USB-C, allowing you to charge several devices at the same time. The maximum output power is 33 W, which ensures fast charging of compatible devices.
The battery supports various protection protocols, including overheat and surge protection, making it safe to use. The full charge time is about 4 hours using the 18W power supply and about 6 hours using the 10W power supply. Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro will hit the market on August 30, but for now only in India. The cost of the novelty will be $21.
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i is characterized by an increased battery capacity of 20,000 mAh. The device has compact dimensions of 15.06×7.22×2.63 cm and is offered in three colors: Jet Black, Nitro Green and Turbo Blue.
Power Bank 4i is equipped with two USB-A and one USB-C ports, supports a maximum output power of 33 W, as well as Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 technologies. The device implements various protection protocols for safe operation. A full charge from an 18 W power supply unit takes about 7 hours. The novelty will be available at a price of $26.
Xiaomi introduced power banks with 33 W supported power
