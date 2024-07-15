Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities

The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship.

Design and ergonomics

Oppo Reno12 Pro looks elegant and screams at the same time. In the dark color, it is not very colorful with light reflections, it has neat design elements visible from the outside. The screen occupies the maximum possible area of ​​the front part, the frame on all sides is of the same thickness. A camera is cut into the display.

The rear part is familiar in layout and much more interesting in terms of appearance, which we will talk about a little later. Camera modules are grouped in an add-on. There are three modules and a dual LED flash. If you look closely, you can see an imitation of the fourth module in one of the circles, why is not entirely clear. It just makes you re-read the spec sheet.

All buttons are located on the right side. The card tray, USB-C connector and speaker are on the bottom. The microphone, the second speaker and the IR sensor remained on top.

A very big oversight is the hole for opening the tray. For some reason, they decided to make it outside the panel, which should slide out. On the other side of it is the microphone hole. Where do you think it is? Here we, for example, no longer remember😉

As for ergonomics, it is enough to say that Oppo Reno12 Pro with a 6.7″ screen can be compared with the Galaxy Plus and Ultra versions in terms of dimensions. Users of large smartphones will not notice the difference in dimensions. Whereas already 6.1-6.2 inches seem like small Tamagotchis.

So, if you like large devices, then there will be no problems with the ergonomics of the Reno12 Pro. Due to the screen and back panel protruding beyond the frame, the case is quite grippy. It is also thinner than the Korean flagships, so with almost the same diagonal, it is comfortable for both girls and boys.

Both color variants of the case are interesting. Black, like ours, is actually dark red with shades of purple. Most of the back panel is decorated with a “crumb” that sparkles in the light. The lower, smaller part is glossy. It is also used around the main camera modules. It actually looks interesting, but not practical. Dust around protruding “burners” is the scourge of all such structures. You can remove it only with microfiber, immediately hiding the surface of the case under the cover.

The silver version, most likely, also has its own design features, which in the press photo at least emphasize the chameleon effect when exposed to different light sources. In both cases, such additional color effects were described by the company as shimmering black and silver, respectively.

You may get the impression that the complete cases that the company usually includes with its devices are of little use. However, they gave time to slowly choose a new, higher-quality case, and in the meantime not to “kill” the case prematurely. It is interesting that the company does not supply such cases with its flagship devices. This is the prerogative of more affordable models.

Hardware

The smartphone has a large by modern standards screen based on the AMOLED matrix. With a diagonal of 6.7 inches and a resolution of 1080×2412, its pixel density is an eye-popping 394 PP. Of course, the screen supports a higher frequency – 120 Hz and 240 Hz for the touch layer. So the interface feels hypersensitive, and the response to touch is instantaneous. Here we can only praise this cool technical solution.

As for the chipset, the model features an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7301. This is a fresh chip that was presented on the beginning of June 2024, and the Reno 12 Pro smartphone itself literally a week later. And now he has already managed to visit our Test Laboratory. The chip includes four Cortex-A78 cores up to 2.5 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores. MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 7300 series offers 20% more frames per second and 20% better energy efficiency compared to competitors. In general, we do not know what to complain about here, because all top games work perfectly at maximum settings, and synthetic parrots may not always be at the top of the rating, but they are enough for all user tasks. The SoC also includes Mali-G615 GPU and MediaTek HyperEngine technology.

All this works on the fresh Android version 14 and the proprietary ColorOS 14.1 shell. While in recent years we praised it for its brevity and thoughtfulness of additional features, the manufacturer gradually added installed programs. And somehow it happened that now they occupy the entire second home screen. Among them are not only business services such as a compass, calculator, voice recorder, data cloning. But also: Aliexpress, LinkedIn, Netflix, YouTube Music, FB, WPSS Office, FitBIt, Amazon, Tik Tok, Spanish shopping Miravia and six more games. Somehow it is already a little obsessive.

This model in a number of parameters is similar to the previous generation, but some components have been updated to new revisions. First of all, this applies to the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless adapter. But the audio jack, on the contrary, was completely canceled. We cannot say that this is a significant change, but it will probably upset some of the potential users.

As for memory, everything here is also at a height – fast LPDDR4X RAM with a volume of 12 GB. The same amount can be added to it from the drive for files. Together, we get a whopping 24 GB for the buffer of applications and almost half a terabyte for files and photos from videos. More than worthy.

And what to occupy this space?

Cameras

As already mentioned in the smartphone, three main camera modules and one for the front camera are installed. It is noteworthy that, unlike mid-level models and last year’s flagships, the selfie camera here can be compared in size to the main sensor. The main, telescopic, and frontal modules have matrix sizes of 50 Mpix. Naturally, with different brightness and viewing angles, they allow you to shoot quality content directly on your smartphone. Still, we’re brand-warped, so we like the results, but not too much.

Pictures are taken quickly, then usually a second or two is needed for post-processing. Focusing is fast, but macro scenes have to be taken from a distance of 5 cm, which results in low-quality detail. In good light, everything looks good as always. It is worth complicating the working conditions and everything is not very rosy. What can’t be faulted is the front module. The feeling is that it has a better light sensitivity not by two tenths more than the main module, but by a whole unit. In addition, the viewing angle is slightly larger. Of course, maternity and selfie lovers will love it, but we’d prefer to see these fifty-something modules swapped.

The cameras on both sides can shoot pretty cool photos and videos up to 4K at 30 frames per second and 1080p or 720p at 60 fps. It is important that optical stabilization is supported by the main module of the main camera. But the front camera and the telephoto lens are satisfied with the convenience of autofocus. So it is possible to shoot a video for Tik Tok, but it is better to record a video with a stabilizer or not to pay attention to a small shake. Well, or use video framing by taking a 4K selfie video and then processing it in an editor that simulates stabilization by cutting off the edges of the video.

Impressions

In our opinion, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro smartphone turned out to be a bit controversial. On the one hand, it has a good processor and screen, a lot of memory, modern wireless modules and a cool selfie camera. On the other hand, weak algorithms of the main camera, impractical body coating and a proprietary software shell overloaded with programs. Of course, everything works quickly, is controlled smoothly and does not cause complaints. Ergonomics is also at a high level, as is the interest of the design – all of them here are not just a gradient color of the case, but with effects.

The regular and pro-version are almost the same in terms of dimensions, they have the same display matrix, processor, RAM, batteries and communication modules. They have 256 and 512 GB of storage, respectively.

Most notably, the regular version has a simpler camera – the macro is only 2 Mpix instead of 8, and the front one is 32 instead of 50. The $100 price difference is, in fact, paid for improved camera modules. So here the choice in terms of money is still more logical in the direction of the Pro version, since a high-mid level smartphone, which is the Oppo Reno 12, could cost a little less.

However, Oppo Reno 12 Pro frankly does not disappoint, but pleasantly surprises in general as a mobile device. Everything is modern – everything works stably and quickly. It is as if he silently does everything well from routine matters, but puts only his appearance on display.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro smartphone specifications (CPH2629)

Communication: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

WCDMA: Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19

LTE FDD: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/66

LTE TDD: Bands 38/39/40/41

5G NR: n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n26/n28/n66/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78 OS: Android 14 + ColorOS 14.1 Screen: 6.7”, 1080×2412, 394 PPI, AMOLED, 120 Hz, frequency of the touch layer 240 Hz, GGV2 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7301, 8 cores Graphics: ARM Mali-G615 RAM, drive: 12 (+ 12 GB virtual), LPDDR4X 2133 MHz + 512 GB, UFS 3.1 Primary camera: 50 Mpix, wide-angle; f/1.8; 79 °; autofocus; OIS

50 Mpix, telephoto lens; f/2.0; 50 °; autofocus

8 Mpix; ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2; 112° Front camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 90°; autofocus Card slot: 2×nano-SIM Communications: Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 Navigation: A-GPS, GPS, Beidou, Galileo Connector: USB Type-C Sensors: Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Lighting sensor

Proximity sensor Dactyloscopic sensor: Below the screen Protection: IP65 Battery: 4880 mAh (19.09 Wh) Charging power: 67 W, SUPERVOOC Dimensions: 161.45×74.79×7.4 mm Mass: 181 g Provider: Company Oppo AED Ukraine Price: $600

Rating:

+ Ergonomics

+ front camera

+ fast charging

+ Fingerprint scanner under the screen

– no cover included

Read also:

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor