Oppo Reno12 F smartphone with 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 685 and 45W charging costs UAH 13,000

Oppo has introduced a new smartphone Reno12 F on the Ukrainian market, offering users a device with artificial intelligence support. The model is made in a stylish Cosmos Ring Design, which is inspired by classic watches. The back panel of the smartphone is equipped with a circular camera module and Halo Light backlighting that synchronizes with music or notifications.

Oppo Reno12 F is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 2100 nits. It provides 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor, supplemented by 8 GB of RAM. UFS 2.2 storage is offered with a capacity of 256 GB or 512 GB, expandable via a memory card.

The Reno12 F cameras include a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112° field of view, and a 2 MP macro camera. The smartphone records video in 1080p@30 fps and supports Pro Portrait and AI Portrait Retouching features that improve portrait shots and create a bokeh effect. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP.

Artificial intelligence features include AI Eraser for removing objects in photos and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 for creating stickers. The AI ​​Studio program allows you to personalize photos and selfies by creating unique avatars.

The Oppo Reno12 F smartphone received a 5000 mAh battery with support for 45 W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing you to charge the device in 75 minutes. The model is equipped with stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 modules. Available in Amber Orange and Matte Gray, the Reno12 F is IP64 rated and has been SGS tested to achieve 5 stars for protection in a variety of environments.