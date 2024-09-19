Oppo Reno12 F smartphone with 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 685 and 45W charging costs UAH 13,00019.09.24
Oppo has introduced a new smartphone Reno12 F on the Ukrainian market, offering users a device with artificial intelligence support. The model is made in a stylish Cosmos Ring Design, which is inspired by classic watches. The back panel of the smartphone is equipped with a circular camera module and Halo Light backlighting that synchronizes with music or notifications.
Oppo Reno12 F is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels), a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 2100 nits. It provides 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor, supplemented by 8 GB of RAM. UFS 2.2 storage is offered with a capacity of 256 GB or 512 GB, expandable via a memory card.
The Reno12 F cameras include a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112° field of view, and a 2 MP macro camera. The smartphone records video in 1080p@30 fps and supports Pro Portrait and AI Portrait Retouching features that improve portrait shots and create a bokeh effect. The front camera has a resolution of 32 MP.
Artificial intelligence features include AI Eraser for removing objects in photos and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 for creating stickers. The AI Studio program allows you to personalize photos and selfies by creating unique avatars.
The Oppo Reno12 F smartphone received a 5000 mAh battery with support for 45 W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing you to charge the device in 75 minutes. The model is equipped with stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 modules. Available in Amber Orange and Matte Gray, the Reno12 F is IP64 rated and has been SGS tested to achieve 5 stars for protection in a variety of environments.
Oppo Reno12 F smartphone with 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 685 and 45W charging costs UAH 13,000
