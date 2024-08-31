The Lucid Air Sapphire electric car was transformed into an armored electric car with an acceleration of less than 2 seconds to 100 km/h

Company U.S. Armor Group presented the world’s fastest armored car, based on the Lucid Air Sapphire model. The electric car is equipped with three motors with a total power of 1234 hp. (920 kW) and four-wheel drive system. The standard model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) in just 1.89 seconds, reaches a top speed of 330 km/h, and has an EPA-estimated range of 687 km.

The armored version features lightweight ballistic windows capable of withstanding .44 Magnum shots and composite armor that is 10 times stronger than ballistic steel but 5 times lighter. This adds only 175 kg to the weight of the car, which is equivalent to the weight of two passengers and has practically no effect on the dynamic characteristics of the car. The armored version can reach a speed of more than 322 km/h.

The car is equipped with an impenetrable Internet/Wi-Fi security package to protect data from hacking attempts. It also incorporates advanced technology that continuously scans nearby threats while driving, gathering information from over a million sources, including local police and fire scanners.



The price for the armored version starts at $475,000, which is almost double the price of the standard Air Sapphire. Customers can additionally order more powerful armor to protect against grenades, explosive devices and high-powered rifles. Also available are options with electric doorknobs, pepper spray dispensers, and concealed weapon slots.