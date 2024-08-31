The Lucid Air Sapphire electric car was transformed into an armored electric car with an acceleration of less than 2 seconds to 100 km/h31.08.24
Company U.S. Armor Group presented the world’s fastest armored car, based on the Lucid Air Sapphire model. The electric car is equipped with three motors with a total power of 1234 hp. (920 kW) and four-wheel drive system. The standard model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) in just 1.89 seconds, reaches a top speed of 330 km/h, and has an EPA-estimated range of 687 km.
The armored version features lightweight ballistic windows capable of withstanding .44 Magnum shots and composite armor that is 10 times stronger than ballistic steel but 5 times lighter. This adds only 175 kg to the weight of the car, which is equivalent to the weight of two passengers and has practically no effect on the dynamic characteristics of the car. The armored version can reach a speed of more than 322 km/h.
The car is equipped with an impenetrable Internet/Wi-Fi security package to protect data from hacking attempts. It also incorporates advanced technology that continuously scans nearby threats while driving, gathering information from over a million sources, including local police and fire scanners.
The price for the armored version starts at $475,000, which is almost double the price of the standard Air Sapphire. Customers can additionally order more powerful armor to protect against grenades, explosive devices and high-powered rifles. Also available are options with electric doorknobs, pepper spray dispensers, and concealed weapon slots.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Is light important for videography? Of course. And the sound? Sure! Logitech company also believes that’s why they offer a whole range of options for lamps and microphones. Let’s take a look on lamp in the review of the Logitech LITRA BEAM LX
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The Lucid Air Sapphire electric car was transformed into an armored electric car with an acceleration of less than 2 seconds to 100 km/helectric transport
Lucid Air Sapphire is equipped with three motors with a total capacity of 1234 hp. (920 kW) and four-wheel drive system has light ballistic windows and composite armor
Will the new Nissan GT-R be electric? The company showed the GT-R R36 conceptconcept electric transport Nissan
It is assumed that the Nissan Electric GT-R will be equipped with electric motors with a capacity of more than 1000 kW.