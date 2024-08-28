Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 is a triple folding smartphone concept28.08.24
Tecno introduced the Phantom Ultimate 2 concept smartphone, which received a triple folding screen. The device is equipped with an LTPO OLED display with the ability to increase from 6.48 inches to 10 inches with a resolution of 1620×2880 pixels and an aspect ratio of 4:3. The smartphone supports multi-window mode, allowing you to run more than three programs at the same time.
Phantom Ultimate 2 is the first complex device with TDDI technology, where the display driver and touch sensor are integrated in a single chip. The unique hinge mechanism of the gadget can withstand up to 300,000 bends. The smartphone offers different modes of use, including a laptop mode with a virtual keyboard on the folded bottom and a “tent” mode for communication and translation on opposite screens.
Tecno has not yet specified when the production version of the Phantom Ultimate 2 will be available to users. At the same time, by the way, Huawei, Samsung and Xiaomi are also working on this kind of device with triple screens.
