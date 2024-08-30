Will the new Nissan GT-R be electric? The company showed the GT-R R36 concept30.08.24
Nissan has announced the release of an electric version of the legendary GT-R sports car. The new Electric GT-R will be Nissan’s first car to use solid-state batteries, which will significantly increase its efficiency. In the electric GT-R concept, the company said that this hyper electric car will change the rules of the game in the automotive industry.
It is assumed that the Electric GT-R will be equipped with electric motors with a capacity of more than 1,000 kW (1,300 horsepower), which is significantly higher than the capabilities of such models as the Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, which produces up to 845 hp. (621 kW). All this power will be provided by a new electric transmission with all-solid-state batteries. Nissan’s vice president of global product planning, Ivan Espinoza, explained that such batteries allow placing a large amount of energy in a smaller volume, which is especially important for sports cars.
Nissan showed off a pilot line of all-battery cars in April, saying the technology would revolutionize the industry. These batteries differ from traditional lithium-ion batteries with approximately twice the energy density, which adds power and shortens charging time. Espinosa hinted that the upcoming electric GT-R would be an ideal platform for the new battery debut, though he noted that lower production costs are expected as the technology advances.
Nissan plans to use solid-state batteries in a wide range of vehicles, including pickup trucks. Although the electric GT-R has not yet been officially announced, the concept features a blurred “GT-R” logo. The car includes e-4ORCE all-wheel drive technology, which provides additional control and handling on highways and winding roads.
The design of the concept was developed together with the NISMO racing team to achieve maximum aerodynamics. Additional elements such as a two-tier front lip and a rear diffuser were implemented to increase efficiency.
It is assumed that the Nissan Electric GT-R will be equipped with electric motors with a capacity of more than 1000 kW.
