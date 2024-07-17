TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?

The summer months of 2024 turned out to be no less difficult for Ukrainians than the winter of 2022-2023 in terms of blackouts. So, if it is very difficult and sometimes impossible to live at 35 degrees of frost, then at 35 degrees of heat the question of survival is far less acute. Nevertheless, food storage, computer operation and lighting are the top summer needs. Yes, in winter, food can be stored on the balcony or outside the window, and LED portable lamps can be used for lighting. But the latter, like computers with smartphones, still need to be charged from time to time. And it is somehow impossible to rely on honestly washed Points of Invincibility.

In this article, we will mark the top models of charging stations from well-known and not-so-famous brands in several categories. We will also indicate charging models for gas boilers that require the correct sinusoid and ordinary ones for laptops and refrigerators, for which the pulse shape is not so important.

How to choose a charging station

In general, a number of parameters of charging stations should be taken into account, including not only the numbers, but also the type of elements used.

It is important to choose a charging station with sufficient power so that it exceeds the total power consumed by the devices by 20-30%.

The capacity of the charging station determines how long it will be able to power the boiler without recharging. It is important to choose a station with a spare capacity in view of the possible connection of other devices.

The charging station should charge quickly enough, at least in 2-3 hours. Moreover, for at least a month, the voltage in the network did not appear for more than the same 2-3 hours. But with increased capacity, the charging time can reach 4 hours.

LifePo4 based batteries are preferred because of their long life. They withstand up to 3000 recharging cycles and do not heat up.

And which charging station is needed for gas boilers? Most models of charging stations have the correct sinusoid. For reference, gas boilers usually consume from 70 to 150 W and the quality of the electrical signal is important to them – the presence of a correct, not an approximated sine wave.

There is also uninterruptible power supplies with the correct sine wave and large capacity and power, but they do not have more than 1000 charge cycles. When using servers, this is enough, but with power outages 3-4 times a day, charge cycles are good if enough for 4 months.

Top power chargers

EcoFlow RIVER mini for $400

Nominal power: 300 W

Peak power: 600 W

Technology: NCM

Capacity: 210 Wh

Charging cycles: 500

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max for $600

Nominal power: 500 W

Peak power: 1000 W

Technology: LiFePO4

Capacity: 512 Wh

Charging cycles: 3000

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max for $900

Nominal power: 1000 W

Peak power: 2000 W

Technology: LiFePO4

Capacity: 864 Wh

Charging cycles: 3000

Bluetti PowerOak AC200Max for $1700

Nominal power: 2400 W

Peak power: 4800 W

Technology: LiFePO4

Capacity: 2048 Wh

Charging cycles: 3500

Charging stations for refrigerators and household appliances

Here, maintaining a high peak power will be more important. For example, modern refrigerators, even if they consume 150-200 W, must start the refrigerator motor to start working. And its starting current reaches 500-800 W, so even an inverter with a nominal support of a thousand watts does not always cope.

How much charge the station will have, other things being equal, for a boiler, TV, air conditioner or mixer or juicer depends on their energy efficiency class.

Charging stations for computers and digital gadgets

If, in addition to a laptop, you have several smartphones and tablets, the number of USB Type-A and Type-C ports will be important. Moreover, it is desirable that they are flexible in terms of output power and are equally suitable for Android smartphones and iPhones.

You can also connect a Wi-Fi router to the charging station, but if there is no equipment other than a pair of smartphones, then portable battery (power bank). As is correct, relatively simple and, therefore, low-power routers consume little. A capacity of 20,000 mAh is enough. We do not recommend taking more, unless there is a fast charger, as the power bank still needs to be filled, and it is enough for 15-17 hours. That is, you will have to charge it once a day.

It is also important that the portable battery supports the voltage required by the router. It can be 5, 9, 12 or 24 V. The last value is mostly found in sophisticated and powerful routers, they also have increased energy consumption.

An alternative or DIY

Of course, there is also the approach of the so-called collective farm. A kit with a car battery (preferably AGM or LiPO), a charger for it, and an inverter with the correct sine wave. Simple lead batteries are not recommended due to the toxicity of electrolyte vapors when heated during charging. But AGM batteries, which are intended for cars with a Start Stop system, are safer due to a different aggregate state of the electrolyte in them. The price is also 1.5-2 times higher, but still many times far from today’s overrated Bluetti, EcoFlow, Jackery and others. But you can’t call the aesthetic place of storage of such systems. Instead, there is a reason to remember the physics studied in the 8th grade.

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor