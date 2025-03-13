The Chinese have developed a fast charger for electric cars – from 10 to 80% in 9 minutes

Farasis Energy has introduced 6C ultra-fast charging technology, which allows electric vehicles to charge from 10 to 80% in less than 9 minutes. The development is aimed at solving one of the key problems of electric car owners – long charging times, especially during long trips.

6C technology means that the battery can be charged in a time equal to 1/6 of its nominal capacity. The new approach has optimized the design of both lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and lithium ternary batteries. Improved heat dissipation using super packing technology (SPS) prevents overheating, maintaining the temperature below 50°C during intensive charging.

Farasis Energy is one of the largest battery manufacturers in China, occupying 0.48% of the domestic market. The company expects to strengthen its position by introducing the new technology.