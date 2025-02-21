Acer charging stations with LiFePO4 batteries cost from UAH 18,000 in Ukraine

Acer has introduced three new charging stations in Ukraine with a capacity of 600, 1800 and 3000 W. The devices provide backup power for home, office and outdoor events, support fast charging and the ability to connect solar panels.

The compact Acer APS311 600W model is focused on powering household appliances, laptops and gadgets. It is equipped with a 512 Wh battery and provides 600 W of constant power with a peak value of up to 1000 W. It is fully charged in 120 minutes, and when using a solar panel, this process takes from four to six hours. The station is equipped with nine outputs, including USB Type-C and sockets for connecting household appliances. The cost of the device starts at 18,000 UAH.

The more powerful Acer APS321 1800W is designed for autonomous power supply of large household appliances. Its battery with a capacity of 1229 Wh is capable of delivering 1800 W of continuous power with a peak value of up to 3000 W. Full charging from the network takes less than 100 minutes, and from a solar panel – from four to six hours. The device offers 14 outputs for connecting various devices, and the cost starts from 33,000 UAH.

The flagship model Acer APS331 3000W is designed for offices, autonomous homes and camping. It is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 2560 Wh, which can be expanded to 17,500 Wh, and provides 3000 W of power with peak values ​​​​up to 5000 W. It is charged in 110 minutes from the network or in 4-6 hours from a solar panel. The design includes 14 outlets for equipment, the case is made of aluminum alloy with a cooling system. For ease of movement, the station is equipped with wheels and a telescopic handle.

